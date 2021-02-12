Gearbox Publishing and Counterplay Games have made good on their promise to release a hefty update for Godfall, with new endgame content and a new loot category called Primal Items. Aptly titled Primal Update, the patch is now live.

Key features are as follows:

Ascension Levels – Now let you power up even after you’ve reached the level cap, granting you new Ascension Powers and Ascension Bonuses.

– Now let you power up even after you’ve reached the level cap, granting you new Ascension Powers and Ascension Bonuses. Primal Items – Add a compelling dimension to loot hunting, injecting a massive buff to the item’s primary trait as a new loot modifier. You’ll be able to view the impact of these effects with our new Detailed Player Stats Screen.

– Add a compelling dimension to loot hunting, injecting a massive buff to the item’s primary trait as a new loot modifier. You’ll be able to view the impact of these effects with our new Detailed Player Stats Screen. Tower of Trials – Both regular and Ascended versions of the tower received a substantial overhaul and expanded content including fresh new objectives, better rewards, greater challenges, and surprise events that will force you to adapt and test your builds. This increased difficulty will definitely make good use of your new Ascension Levels and Primal modifiers. Ascended ToT & ToT now have you pick Banes, which are negative effects on the player. The harder the Bane, the better the loot bonus! Ascended ToT is the only way to get Primal Items Ascended ToT is now heavily condensed: 30 Trials instead of 100, and provides many more keys per Trial surpassed.

– Both regular and Ascended versions of the tower received a substantial overhaul and expanded content including fresh new objectives, better rewards, greater challenges, and surprise events that will force you to adapt and test your builds. This increased difficulty will definitely make good use of your new Ascension Levels and Primal modifiers. Dreamstones – Dreamstones have undergone extensive changes, including improved loot targeting and increased Electrum rewards. We’ve also added an entirely new class of items called Volatile Dreamstones that can further improve your rewards.

– Dreamstones have undergone extensive changes, including improved loot targeting and increased Electrum rewards. We’ve also added an entirely new class of items called that can further improve your rewards. Zenun Shopkeeper – Zenun is now an in-game vendor that lets you buy weapons with your in-game resources to gear up for your challenge runs. Head to the Sanctum to see what Zenun has available for you today!

– Zenun is now an in-game vendor that lets you buy weapons with your in-game resources to gear up for your challenge runs. Head to the Sanctum to see what Zenun has available for you today! More QoL – This content update includes various bug fixes, player weapon refinements, co-op tech enhancements and other QoL improvements. The full list of updates can be found below.

For full patch notes that also detail fixes and improvements, head over to Gearbox’s website.