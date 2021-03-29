Season 2 of Gravity Falls finished at the start of 2016 and we’ve heard nothing in the five years that have passed since. Creator Alex Hirsch hasn’t given up on the cartoon series he created, though. In an interview with Inverse, Hirsch stated he’d love to make a video game starring his beloved characters, although he hasn’t yet found a home for it.

Hirsch decided to end the show once season two had finished as he didn’t want it to lose its “original spark”. He also wanted to give the series and its characters a “real conclusion”. As such, the world of Gravity Falls has been absent from television screens for five years, although there has been a comic and journals. He feels a video game would give the opportunity to tell more stories within the show’s world, being able to go “really, really in-depth to the lore of the series” as well as include “new canon that has been in the periphery of the series”.

However, Disney is yet to agree to the idea. Gravity Falls is a Disney IP, and the company “don’t seem super savvy about video games right now” according to Hirsch. The main problem is Disney shut down the majority of their game studios after the demise of Disney Infinity 3.0, and their most recent titles have found a home on mobile devices or as browser games (or as licensed properties, in the case of the Disney owned Star Wars and Marvel). If Hirsch owned the Gravity Falls IP, he would “pair up with a sick indie studio” to make the greatest game.

Of course, Gravity Falls has already had a video game in the form of Gravity Falls: Legend of the Gnome Gemulets on Nintendo 3DS, released while the show was still airing. The game was developed by Ubisoft and was a result of Disney licensing its property out to other developers, a move they’re trying to focus on at present. This approach has so far been quite successful, with games like Marvel’s Spider-Man becoming the fastest selling superhero game in the US. They’re still looking for more companies to create video games from their properties, which is likely the reason why EA no longer has exclusivity over the Star Wars franchise. Maybe Hirsch just needs to find the right studio to develop the game for Disney to agree on the licensed title.

[Source: Inverse]