Rumors started circulating last week that the PlayStation Store would soon be closed on the PlayStation 3, PSP, and PS Vita. Sony has now confirmed the news, with the PS3 and PSP stores closing on July 2nd. The PlayStation Vita store will close less than two months later on August 27th. The closures will impact new purchases, but players will still retain access to any games and content they purchased prior to the shutdown.

Once the stores have closed, players will not be able to purchase any new games or video content on these platforms. Sony went into more detail on what players will and will not be able to do after the store closures:

Features you will still be able to access:

You will still be able to re-download and play previously purchased game titles.

You will still be able to access previously purchased video/media content.

You will still be able to redeem game and PlayStation Plus vouchers.

You will still be able to re-download and play claimed game titles through PlayStation Plus as long as you remain a member of the service.

Features you will lose access to:

You will no longer be able to purchase PS3, PS Vita and PSP digital content, including games and video content.

You will no longer be able to make in-game purchases through games on PS3, PS Vita and PSP.

You will no longer be able to redeem PSN wallet fund vouchers (e.g. gift cards) on PS3, PS Vita or PSP devices once PlayStation Store and purchase functionality for these devices close. Your PSN wallet funds will remain in your PSN account, but you will only be able to use your wallet funds to purchase PS4 and PS5 products on PlayStation Store on the web, PlayStation App or on PS4 and PS5 consoles.

There is a bit of a loophole for games that are cross-buy, though. Any PlayStation 4 title that is cross-buy with PlayStation 3 or Vita will allow access to those versions even if it is purchased after the store closure date. The catch is the game will have to be purchased on the web store, PlayStation App, or through the PS4/PS5 consoles.

Any remaining PSN wallet funds will remain on a player’s account, even if they don’t own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Those who have no intention of buying either of Sony’s latest consoles can request any remaining funds to be refunded. Sony will be providing details on how to do this at a later date.

The writing has been on the wall for these stores for a while. At the end of 2020, Sony made changes to the web store that prevented players from purchasing PS3, Vita, and PSP games and content. Despite this, some developers continue to make games for the Vita; Flying Oak Games will be bringing Scourgebringer to the Vita next month. This is likely the reason the Vita store is staying open later that the other two. Still, if there are any other games you want to buy for any of the three legacy systems, now is the time to do so.

[Source: PlayStation]