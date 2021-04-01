The cross-play beta for Knockout City will begin tomorrow, April 2. To help players get right into the middle of the action when the servers go live, the beta is available for preload now on PS4 and PS5 through backwards compatibility.

All players will be able to take part in the beta until April 4 now that the developer has changed tack from a closed beta to an open beta. Regardless of whether you choose to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Steam, EA Origin, or Epic Games Store, you will be able to play with your friends on other platforms. There’s also cross-progression between platforms, so if you decide to try the beta out in more than one place, you can just pick up form where you left off.

This will be the first time PlayStation players have had a chance to try out the game following the closed beta on PC in February. The three maps (Concussion Yard, Rooftop Rumble, and Knockout Roundabout), three special dodgeballs (Moon Ball, Bomb Ball, and Cage Ball), and Team KO game mode will all be reappearing. The cross-play beta will also add the Back Alley Brawl map, the Sniper dodgeball, and two more game modes in the form of 1v1 Face-Off and Diamond Dash. There will also be plenty of ways for players to customize their dodgebrawlers. The full playlist schedule is:

Team KO

Start time: April 2 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. CEST / 10 p.m. JST

End time: April 4 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. CEST / 10 a.m. JST

Face-Off

Start time: April 2 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. CEST / 10 p.m. JST

End time: April 3 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 8 p.m. CEST / 3 a.m. JST

Diamond Dash

Start time: April 3 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 8 p.m. CEST / 3 a.m. JST

End time: April 4 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. CEST / 10 a.m. JST

Preloading is available now in time for the beta to begin at 9am ET on April 2. The beta will run until 9pm ET on April 4. Those who take part will earn themselves a Beta Blue Booster Glider and Beta Brawler Player Icon to use in the full game. Those who chose to sign up for the beta early will also get to try those rewards out during the cross-play beta.

Knockout City will launch on May 21. If you want to try before you buy but can’t take part in the beta this weekend, there will be a free trial at launch that allows players access to the game for a limited period of time. Those who purchase the game through the free trial will get additional cosmetic rewards and will be able to carry their progress over.

[Source: EA]