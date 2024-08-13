Concord Post-Launch Roadmap Announced, Preload Available Now

Firewalk Studios has revealed the post-launch content roadmap for its upcoming multiplayer shooter Concord. The developer revealed two seasonal updates that will introduce new gameplay features as well as teasing a third update for next year. The game can also be preloaded from the PlayStation Store from today, August 13.

Concord Season 1 launches in October

The first major content drop for Concord will arrive in October in the form of Season 1: The Tempest. The season will introduce a new playable Freegunner, map, Freegunner Variants, and more cosmetics and rewards. There will also be a new season of weekly Cinematic Vignettes to continue the story of the Northstar crew. More details on Season 1 will be available “ahead of its launch in October.”

While the game will never include a Battle Pass or paid expansions, Season 1 will add an in-game store with premium customization items. The developer promises that these are purely cosmetic and “have no gameplay impact;” they will accompany hundreds of rewards that players can earn through game progression.

Season 2 is currently scheduled for January 2025. This will include a new Freegunner, map, game mode, Freegunner Variants, cosmetics and rewards, and weekly Cinematic Vignettes. There will also be a host of quality of life updates. Season 3 has been teased for April 2025, although the details of this update are secret for now.

Those who have pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition will be able to get Early Access to the game at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on August 20, with standard edition owners having to wait until the same time on August 23. Regardless of which edition players have purchased, the game is available to preload today. While we’re not sure of the exact size of the game, the open beta was around 30GB.