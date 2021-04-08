It looks like Capcom intended to surprise players with another Resident Evil Village demo on April 15th. Just as the developer dated its upcoming showcase, folks over on MP1st discovered files for a second gameplay demo on the PlayStation Network.

Brace yourselves for the next Resident Evil Showcase which goes live on April 15th at 3 PM PDT / 11 PM BST! Once again hosted by Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd), watch the teaser below for more info, and join the Resident Evil Re:Verse Open Beta Test while you wait! pic.twitter.com/ZFNhSfztRM — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 8, 2021

We’re not sure how the files were discovered, but apparently four new SKUs (USA, Japan, Europe, and Asia) were added to the PSN’s backend, titled “Resident Evil Village Gameplay Demo.” Previously, Capcom announced the Maiden demo during its January showcase.

MP1st also found images in the files that reveal what appears to be a control scheme for remote play functionality. Additionally, a music file containing the main dashboard theme was uncovered.

We’ll probably hear all the details during the upcoming showcase so stay tuned.

Resident Evil Village will release on May 7th. An official overview is as follows:

Experience survival horror like never before in Resident Evil Village, the eighth major installment in the genre-defining Resident Evil franchise. Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline brings Ethan Winters to a remote snow-capped village filled with a diverse cast of terrifying enemies. After a devastating encounter with Resident Evil series hero Chris Redfield, Ethan pursues him in search of answers but finds himself in an entirely new nightmare.

[Source: MP1st]