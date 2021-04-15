Last October, PlayStation LifeStyle’s Chandler Wood wrote at length about Sony’s noticeably simplistic approach to PlayStation 5‘s packaging, and why it’s better to be eco-friendly rather than extravagant. The company didn’t have anything to say at the time, but in a new corporate blog post, SIE has detailed the console’s packaging as well as its vision for the future, which includes testing polypropylene recycled from post-industrial waste for physical game cases starting this year.

“The materials used for the PS5 console and accessories packaging are designed to be fully recyclable, and depending on the product, PS5 packaging per unit is between 93-99% plastic-free overall (by weight),” Sony explained. While acknowledging that there’s still work to be done, the company outlined the steps it took as follows:

Designing packaging to be fully recyclable

Avoiding expanded polystyrene or plastic trays by using card inserts and paper pulp cushion trays

Replacing plastic cable ties with paper cable ties

Eliminating plastic protection bags used for cables and instruction manuals where feasible

Substituting plastic display windows for closed card boxes for PS5 accessories

Incorporating folding, rather than glued, hanger tabs to outer packaging

Going forward, Sony plans to continue reviewing its use of plastic in its packages and products, and will consider alternatives to plastic as part of its “new global resource-efficient packaging design guidelines” with input from the company’s design engineers, marketing, and operations teams.

“At SIE, we are invested in driving change through our sustainability efforts, aligned to Sony’s Road to Zero commitment,” the blog concluded.

[Source: SIE]