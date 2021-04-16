The latest PlayStation 5 firmware update came with a lot of features and a chunky changelog, but the patch notes are missing one important update that a number of players have been reporting. Apparently, folks who were hearing an annoying loud whirring sound periodically with a disc popped inside the Blu-Ray drive are no longer experiencing that issue.

Folks over at Video Games Chronicle have compiled comments from a large number of users who noticed this improvement.

“I can confirm that this stupid issue is finally fixed by Sony,” wrote Reddit user Sufficient-Flan-8007, who first lodged a complaint about it five months ago. “New system update 2021-04-14 solved the problem. Well, it still does the disc check but very quiet.”

“I think they semi fixed it,” said ResetEra user BloodshotX. “It still spins but it’s only two very faint wrrrs and then it goes back down.”

“Yeah, it definitely seems quieter when doing those checks,” added ResetEra administrator, Transistor. “It’s still pretty damn loud when installing a game (I uninstalled and reinstalled Demon’s Souls so I could check this), but the ‘license check’ or whatever it might be is much quieter now. I’ll leave the disc in when playing a downloaded game to check.”

A plethora of other users corroborated the reports, so it looks like Sony did drop a stealth fix into the update.

Did any of our readers experience loud disc spins in the past? If yes, drop a comment and let us know if the latest update resolved the issue for you or not.

[Source: VGC]