Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it’ll be rolling out the first major PlayStation 5 firmware update tomorrow, which will bring with it a number of features including USB storage expansion, ability to share gameplay between PS5 and PS4, and more personalization options.

A summary of what’s included is as follows:

PS5 games can now be transferred to USB extended storage. However, you cannot boot games from your USB and cannot directly download games onto it. “Games that you transfer or copy back to internal storage will automatically update when applicable,” Sony explained. “In addition, you can select which game modes you want to install (such as campaign or multiplayer) for select titles that support the option.”

PS5 and PS4 players can Share Play while chatting in parties. This will allow PS4 players to try out PS5 games, and allow players to virtually pass controllers and play co-op games.

Your friends’ joinable game sessions will now appear on your consoles. The “Request to Join” option will allow players to quickly jump into game sessions with their friends without waiting for an invite.

Game Base menu has been improved to allow quicker access to certain features.

You can disable in-game chat and adjust other players’ voice chat volume.

Game updates can be pre-downloaded provided developers enable the feature.

You can now search your game library and hide games from view.

Screen zoom.

New trophy settings and stats. “The level of trophies that results in automatic capture of a screenshot or video clip can now be customized — so you can now choose to only capture and save images/videos of moments when you earn higher-grade trophies, like Gold or Platinum,” wrote Sony. “We’re also introducing a new player Trophy Stats screen, where you can check out the summary of your trophy level and status at a glance.”

In addition to the above, the PlayStation App will receive an update, which will include features like the ability to join multiplayer sessions on the PS5, managing console storage, comparing trophy collections, and sorting/filtering products in the PS Store.

For more details, head over to the PS Blog.