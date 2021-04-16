Early morning today, Bloomberg Japan took the gaming world by surprise when it reported that Square Enix was being targeted by several buyers. The original report apparently came from finance publication CTFN, which is paywalled. According to Bloomberg’s summary, CTFN’s sources were “two bankers familiar with the matter” and it’s not clear if potential investors are looking to acquire the whole company or just its video game business.

As expected, it didn’t take long for speculations to make rounds, resulting in Square Enix’s stock climbing up by nearly 14 percent. Such was the reaction that the company was forced to release a statement denying the rumors. Although CTFN is the actual source of the report, Square Enix’s statement seems to shoot the messenger.

“Bloomberg has reported today that there is interest from several buyers to acquire Square Enix,” reads a press release. “However, this report is not based on any announcement by Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. We do not consider selling off the company or any part of its businesses, nor have we received any offer from any third party to acquire the company or any part of its businesses.”

Still suffering from PTSD following Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the internet jumped to assume that the Xbox maker was prepared to throw wads of cash in a bag for Square Enix as part of its efforts to capture the Japanese market. But according to analyst David Gibson, the rumor is probably the work of bankers “trying to drum up business” because of Marvel’s Avengers‘ failure.