Housemarque’s PlayStation 5-exclusive Returnal is available to pre-load a week ahead of its release. According to a screenshot shared by folks over at MP1st, the game weighs 56.101 GB, to be exact. One week is plenty of time so head over to your regional PlayStation Store and start downloading!

In related news, Housemarque and Sony Interactive Entertainment have officially confirmed that Returnal will support dynamic 4K resolution at 60 frames-per-second with ray-traced lighting. Over on the game’s official PlayStation page, the developer published an “Everything You Need to Know” feature, explaining what players can expect in terms of visuals, maps and environments, exploration and traversal, story and setting, gameplay and design, PS5 features, enemies and weapons/combat, and last but not least, multiplayer and challenges.

“By leveraging PS5’s ray-tracing hardware, we are able to deliver high-quality lighting in real time,” wrote technology director, Ethan Watson. “Our global illumination system uniquely adapts to the randomized placement of the world, while neon-lit projectiles create that arcade, fever-dream feel our team is known for. We’re taking our cutting-edge particle systems to the next level on PS5 and bringing particle-powered tentacles to the masses; the hostiles native to Atropos are like nothing you’ve ever seen in a AAA game.”

“The unique features of PS5 – Tempest 3D Audio, DualSense controller and lightning-fast SSD – mean we’ve been able to shoot for the stars with Returnal – to create something we’re incredibly proud of,” added game director, Harry Kreuger.

Returnal will release on April 30th. Make sure to check out our preview in the meantime.

[Source: MP1st, PlayStation]