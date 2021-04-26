Following reports that Sony Interactive Entertainment is shifting its focus to heavy-hitters and blockbuster AAA titles, PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst has reiterated that the company will continue to make diverse and unique games, and experiment with fresh ideas.

Speaking to Games Industry, Hulst said that distinct games are “the heart and soul” of PlayStation Studios, and Sony is committed to making quality experiences.

I think that the games that we make are as distinct and diverse as they can be. From Sackboy to Astro Bot to Dreams to these kind of games that you’re referring to, like The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghosts of Tsushima. And you can bet that we will carry on making these games, because they are the heart and soul of what we do here at PlayStation studios. But at the same time, we are just as committed to making these quality experiences as we are to experimentation and to coming up with fresh ideas.

Hulst made his remarks while talking about Sony’s new partnership with Firewalk Studios. SIE will publish Firewalk’s AAA multiplayer video game.

“The lovely folks that we are talking to today at Firewalk Studios, they’re story tellers just like the people at PlayStation Studios are,” Hulst continued. “They are story tellers in a very innovative way. Matched with their deep experience as a collective in AAA multiplayer games, I think that is going to lead to some very interesting and very nice surprises for our fans.”

Firewalk’s project has yet to be revealed.

[Source: Games Industry via Video Games Chronicle]