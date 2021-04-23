Back in October 2019, former Bungie CEO Harold Ryan unveiled ProbablyMonsters Inc. – his new company that oversees two studios: Cauldron and Firewalk. Yesterday, the latter announced a publishing deal with Sony Interactive Entertainment for a new, original multiplayer IP.

Firewalk’s team is comprised of industry veterans who have worked on major AAA franchises including BioShock, Call of Duty, Destiny, and Mass Effect. The developers are certainly no strangers to crafting blockbuster multiplayer experiences.

Over on the PlayStation Blog, Studio Head Tony Hsu (former VP and general manager of the Destiny franchise) wrote:

For our team, the opportunity to create new worlds and inspire more amazing moments for players around the world is the fire and ambition that keeps us going. The PlayStation team has a deep love and respect for the medium of games, and some of the best expertise and capabilities in the world to help make big ambitions a reality. We’re already hard at work on development and have been having a ton of fun playing our game as a team. In fact, while we continued to grow our team during this challenging last year, it was our daily online playtests that provided the most consistent point of joy and connection for our crew. The fun and laughter of playing together brought us closer, even if we were physically apart. Our goal is to be able to deliver that same joy to gamers and we can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on when the time is right.

While we don’t have any information about Firewalk’s multiplayer title, Ryan revealed in 2019 that both Cauldron and Firewalk had already begun working on brand new AAA IPs, indicating that the mystery PlayStation project might have been in development for a few years.

[Source: PS Blog]