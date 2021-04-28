Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann has revealed that he and co-writer Halley Gross have already written an outline for The Last of Us III, but the game isn’t in production…yet.

Druckmann made this revelation on the Script Apart podcast (transcript via IGN), stating that he hopes the plot will eventually see the light of day.

“I don’t know how much I want to reveal,” he said. “[Co-writer Halley Gross] and I did write an outline for a story – that we’re not making, but I hope one day can see the light of day – that explores a little bit what happens after this game [Part II]. We’ll see.”

Apparently, there has been “quite a bit” of discussion within Naughty Dog about a third entry.

“After we finish one of our big titles, we take a long time to explore different ideas, whether it’s going to be Last of Us III, whether it’s something new, whether there’s some old franchise we want to go back to,” Druckmann continued. “I like to fully explore all of those, then look at, like: okay, we have all of these ideas in front of us. As a studio, what do we want to commit to? Because it’s a huge commitment – monetary, time, passion, talent, so you think about all the opportunity costs that come with that.”

Druckmann pointed out that games like The Last of Us have lengthy development periods and involve a lot of work, so “you want to make sure you’re jazzed by the idea that you have, [that] it feels like it’s challenging.”

Naughty Dog has previously said that it’s working on “several cool things,” but fans will have to wait for information.

[Source: Script Apart Podcast via IGN]