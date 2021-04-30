Sony Interactive Entertainment and Insomniac Games showcased 15 minutes of in-depth Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart gameplay, and it certainly looks stunning from what we’ve seen so far. Without further ado, check out a recap below.

Rift Apart makes good use of the PlayStation 5, especially its SSD, which enables lightening fast transitions and loading times. Insomniac Games has said that it’s doing everything it possibly can from a development standpoint to make the game “a showpiece exclusive game” for the PS5 “as you jump between dimensions, handle an explosive arsenal (made even more visceral by the DualSense wireless controller), and strive to save the galaxy from the evil Nefarious.”

Speaking of the DualSense, Insomniac Games has promised “the most immersive” suite of weapons in the franchise.

“Weapons are at the heart of any Ratchet & Clank game and we showed how we are taking advantage of the PS5’s DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback to create the most immersive Ratchet & Clank weapons yet,” the developer wrote on the PlayStation Blog.

In addition to the above, Rift Apart will come with robust accessibility options, which includes a Game Speed mode that can be toggled. Insomniac Games will detail accessibility options separately in due course.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will release on June 11th. Those who purchase the digital deluxe edition will receive five additional armor sets, a photo mode sticker pack, 20 Raritanium (in-game upgrade materials), digital soundtrack, and digital art book. Preorders are live now.

Any of our readers looking forward to this one?