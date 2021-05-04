The latest DC Universe Online developer update has revealed they will soon be making changes to the structure of the game’s membership. Before the next DLC episode releases this summer, Dimensional Ink Games will make all existing episodes free for all players. This means membership will get a “substantial update” to replace the benefit of having unlimited access to all episodes, as well as other changes. In other news, the roadmap of future content implied the PS5 version of the game may not be released this year.



Episode 40: World of Flashpoint was released free for all players last month. The team also tried opening all episodes to players with longer loot locks. These experiments have made the team realise that there are more positive aspects to players being able to access content than there are negatives. As such, all DLC episodes will be free for all players before Episode 41 is released. There are no details for this episode yet, but the team aims to release the new episode and make all episodes free at some point during Q3 2021.

The team will be making changes to the benefits of game membership without players feeling like it is “required to engage in the game“. While they have ideas of their own, they’re also asking players to submit their own ideas in the membership forum.

In the future, the game will be getting a spring seasonal event beginning on May 13, as well as a summer seasonal event in June. There will also be the launch of a new time capsule and World of Flashpoint bonus weeks before the end of June. From July onwards, there will be a “new major feature”, a new Blue Beetle gear suit, a fall seasonal event in October, and the winter seasonal event in December.

The one thing that wasn’t on the 2021 content calendar was the PS5 port of the game, marked only as “future” content. The team is yet to begin work on the native client but said it will “essentially be a port with a few minor improvements“. There won’t be any major overhauls of the game’s mechanics, nor will there be an upgrade for the game’s graphics or engine. The team didn’t mention when this is likely to be released, but a 2021 window is now looking less likely.

[Source: DC Universe Online]