Resident Evil Village is due to be released tomorrow (our review is out now) and ahead of the big release, the Resident Evil Village Trophy list has been unveiled. The full Trophy list contains Trophies for a variety of different tasks, including a playthrough using few recovery items, a variety of different exploration objectives, and even the odd touch of wanton vandalism in Lady Dimetrescu’s castle.
The game has 50 trophies to earn, including the Platinum trophy. Players who rush through the story won’t earn many of them as there are trophies for thorough exploration of the village and its surrounding environment. Goats of Warding, village outhouses, crafting recipes, and castle windows need to be found. As well as finishing the campaign multiple times, players will have to dip into The Mercenaries mode if they want another completion to add to their total.
There are plenty of spoilers amongst the Trophies’ various descriptions, so browse with caution.
Resident Evil Village Trophy List
Resident Evil Village Platinum Trophy
- Ethan Winters – Obtain all Trophies.
Resident Evil Village Gold Trophies
- Universe’s Best Dad – Finish the story on the Village of Shadows difficulty.
- Don’t Trust That Snake Oil – Finish the story only using four or less recovery items.
- Knives Out – Not including some boss fights, finish the story using nothing but close combat weapons.
Resident Evil Village Silver Trophies
- World’s Best Dad – Finish the story on at least Hardcore difficulty.
- Dashing Dad – Finish the story within 3 hours.
- Frugal Father – Finish the story without spending more than 10,000 Lei.
- Legendary Cowboy – Achieve at least an S Rank on all stages in The Mercenaries.
- Doll Collector – View all character and weapon models.
- Art Collector – View all concept art.
Resident Evil Bronze Trophies
- Not Lycan This… – Survive the lycan attack.
- Four Lords – Escape the mine.
- That Sucked! – Defeat the mutated Dimitrescu.
- Got No Strings – Defeat Donna and Angie.
- Fish Out of Water – Defeat the mutated Moreau.
- Up Urs! – Defeat Uriaș in the stronghold.
- Temporary Measures – Place the Giant’s Chalice in the ceremony site.
- Iron Giant Down – Defeat the mutated Heisenberg.
- The Root of the Matter – Find the Megamycete in the underground ruins.
- Great Dad – Finish the story on at least Casual difficulty.
- Best Dad Ever – Finish the story on at least Standard difficulty.
- Crafter – Craft an item in the Crafting menu.
- Patron – Purchase something from the Duke in the story.
- Petty Thief – Unlock a simple lock with a lockpick.
- Repairer – Combine a treasure into its complete form.
- Hunter – Hunt an animal during the story.
- Get the Ball Rolling – Solve a Labyrinth.
- Goooaaal! – Move the ball from the Winterses’ bedroom into the study.
- Squawk Shot – Shoot down five flying crows in the story.
- When You Gotta Go… – Open the door to every outhouse in the village in a single playthrough.
- Hooligan – Break every breakable window in Castle Dimitrescu in a single playthrough.
- Quit Hanging Around – Shoot down a Soldat hanging from the production line in the Factory.
- Push Comes to Shove – Push away an enemy after guarding in the story.
- Trick Shot – Defeat an enemy from long range with the sniper rifle in the story.
- Strategist – Defeat at least three enemies with one attack in the story.
- Medium Rare – Set fire to a Moroaică in the story.
- Fast Reflexes – Knock a flaming arrow out of the sky with a close combat weapon in the story.
- Leader of the Pack – Take down the Vârcolac Alfa in the story.
- Timber – Defeat Uriaș during the first lycan attack when you enter the village.
- Photographer – Use Photo Mode.
- Lucky Number 7 – Have 777, 7,777, or 77,777 Lei in your possession in the story.
- Mapmatician – Complete the village map.
- Cynic – Destroy a Goat of Warding.
- Heretic – Destroy all the Goats of Warding.
- Gunsmith – Equip a gun with a customizable part.
- Veteran Gunsmith – Equip every gun with their customizable parts in the story.
- Tinkerer – Create every type of item available in the Crafting menu.
- Artisan – Collect every crafting recipe.
- Bookworm – Read every single file in the story.
- Combo King – Get a combo of at least 30 during The Mercenaries.
