Resident Evil Village is due to be released tomorrow (our review is out now) and ahead of the big release, the Resident Evil Village Trophy list has been unveiled. The full Trophy list contains Trophies for a variety of different tasks, including a playthrough using few recovery items, a variety of different exploration objectives, and even the odd touch of wanton vandalism in Lady Dimetrescu’s castle.

The game has 50 trophies to earn, including the Platinum trophy. Players who rush through the story won’t earn many of them as there are trophies for thorough exploration of the village and its surrounding environment. Goats of Warding, village outhouses, crafting recipes, and castle windows need to be found. As well as finishing the campaign multiple times, players will have to dip into The Mercenaries mode if they want another completion to add to their total.

There are plenty of spoilers amongst the Trophies’ various descriptions, so browse with caution.

Resident Evil Village Trophy List

Resident Evil Village Platinum Trophy

Ethan Winters – Obtain all Trophies.

Resident Evil Village Gold Trophies

Universe’s Best Dad – Finish the story on the Village of Shadows difficulty.

– Finish the story on the Village of Shadows difficulty. Don’t Trust That Snake Oil – Finish the story only using four or less recovery items.

– Finish the story only using four or less recovery items. Knives Out – Not including some boss fights, finish the story using nothing but close combat weapons.

Resident Evil Village Silver Trophies

World’s Best Dad – Finish the story on at least Hardcore difficulty.

– Finish the story on at least Hardcore difficulty. Dashing Dad – Finish the story within 3 hours.

– Finish the story within 3 hours. Frugal Father – Finish the story without spending more than 10,000 Lei.

– Finish the story without spending more than 10,000 Lei. Legendary Cowboy – Achieve at least an S Rank on all stages in The Mercenaries.

– Achieve at least an S Rank on all stages in The Mercenaries. Doll Collector – View all character and weapon models.

– View all character and weapon models. Art Collector – View all concept art.

Resident Evil Bronze Trophies

Not Lycan This… – Survive the lycan attack.

– Survive the lycan attack. Four Lords – Escape the mine.

– Escape the mine. That Sucked! – Defeat the mutated Dimitrescu.

– Defeat the mutated Dimitrescu. Got No Strings – Defeat Donna and Angie.

– Defeat Donna and Angie. Fish Out of Water – Defeat the mutated Moreau.

– Defeat the mutated Moreau. Up Urs! – Defeat Uriaș in the stronghold.

– Defeat Uriaș in the stronghold. Temporary Measures – Place the Giant’s Chalice in the ceremony site.

– Place the Giant’s Chalice in the ceremony site. Iron Giant Down – Defeat the mutated Heisenberg.

– Defeat the mutated Heisenberg. The Root of the Matter – Find the Megamycete in the underground ruins.

– Find the Megamycete in the underground ruins. Great Dad – Finish the story on at least Casual difficulty.

– Finish the story on at least Casual difficulty. Best Dad Ever – Finish the story on at least Standard difficulty.

– Finish the story on at least Standard difficulty. Crafter – Craft an item in the Crafting menu.

– Craft an item in the Crafting menu. Patron – Purchase something from the Duke in the story.

– Purchase something from the Duke in the story. Petty Thief – Unlock a simple lock with a lockpick.

– Unlock a simple lock with a lockpick. Repairer – Combine a treasure into its complete form.

– Combine a treasure into its complete form. Hunter – Hunt an animal during the story.

– Hunt an animal during the story. Get the Ball Rolling – Solve a Labyrinth.

– Solve a Labyrinth. Goooaaal! – Move the ball from the Winterses’ bedroom into the study.

– Move the ball from the Winterses’ bedroom into the study. Squawk Shot – Shoot down five flying crows in the story.

– Shoot down five flying crows in the story. When You Gotta Go… – Open the door to every outhouse in the village in a single playthrough.

– Open the door to every outhouse in the village in a single playthrough. Hooligan – Break every breakable window in Castle Dimitrescu in a single playthrough.

– Break every breakable window in Castle Dimitrescu in a single playthrough. Quit Hanging Around – Shoot down a Soldat hanging from the production line in the Factory.

– Shoot down a Soldat hanging from the production line in the Factory. Push Comes to Shove – Push away an enemy after guarding in the story.

– Push away an enemy after guarding in the story. Trick Shot – Defeat an enemy from long range with the sniper rifle in the story.

– Defeat an enemy from long range with the sniper rifle in the story. Strategist – Defeat at least three enemies with one attack in the story.

– Defeat at least three enemies with one attack in the story. Medium Rare – Set fire to a Moroaică in the story.

– Set fire to a Moroaică in the story. Fast Reflexes – Knock a flaming arrow out of the sky with a close combat weapon in the story.

– Knock a flaming arrow out of the sky with a close combat weapon in the story. Leader of the Pack – Take down the Vârcolac Alfa in the story.

– Take down the Vârcolac Alfa in the story. Timber – Defeat Uriaș during the first lycan attack when you enter the village.

– Defeat Uriaș during the first lycan attack when you enter the village. Photographer – Use Photo Mode.

– Use Photo Mode. Lucky Number 7 – Have 777, 7,777, or 77,777 Lei in your possession in the story.

– Have 777, 7,777, or 77,777 Lei in your possession in the story. Mapmatician – Complete the village map.

– Complete the village map. Cynic – Destroy a Goat of Warding.

– Destroy a Goat of Warding. Heretic – Destroy all the Goats of Warding.

– Destroy all the Goats of Warding. Gunsmith – Equip a gun with a customizable part.

– Equip a gun with a customizable part. Veteran Gunsmith – Equip every gun with their customizable parts in the story.

– Equip every gun with their customizable parts in the story. Tinkerer – Create every type of item available in the Crafting menu.

– Create every type of item available in the Crafting menu. Artisan – Collect every crafting recipe.

– Collect every crafting recipe. Bookworm – Read every single file in the story.

– Read every single file in the story. Combo King – Get a combo of at least 30 during The Mercenaries.

[Source: Exophase]