Housemarque has deployed Returnal patch 1.3.6 today, which fixes “rare” crashes, healing issues, problem with preorder suits, and more.

Patch notes are as follows:

Multiple stability fixes addressing rare crashes.

Fixed issue with pre-order suits occasionally blocking items and doors.

Fixed incorrect healing behaviour.

Fixed issues with custom controller mappings.

Numerous minor fixes.

Fixed issue with corrupted save game.

Housemarque also reminded players to turn off auto-update to keep their active runs.

The aforementioned fixes were originally included in patch 1.3.3 but rolled back in patch 1.3.4 after the former corrupted saves. While the last patch came with some relief for those whose saves were corrupted, it took away some of the welcome fixes introduced by patch 1.3.3. Today’s patch reinstates these changes.

As a reminder, if you experienced a corrupted save after patch 1.3.3, Housemarque has the following advice for you:

Some game saves will have become corrupted with Patch 1.3.3, but maintained their file size. Players with those save games are able to safely continue their progress after installing Patch 1.3.4, without the need for using a backed up save game.

Unfortunately other save games will have been effectively “deleted” by Patch 1.3.3, with their file size reducing to 0KB. These save games are not directly salvageable by Patch 1.3.4, without a backup save game available.

In those cases, please try using a backed up save from PS+ if available, after installing Patch 1.3.4 . With an intact save game from PS+, players can safely restore and continue playing with Patch 1.3.4 installed.

Depending on the console settings, the cloud save may have been overwritten by the “deleted” save game noted above. If this is the case, progress will remain unsalvageable, even with Patch 1.3.4.

[Source: Twitter]