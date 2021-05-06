Yesterday, Housemarque released the ill-fated Patch 1.3.3 for Returnal. The patch was supposed to fix rare crashes/hangs, trophies not unlocking, and players’ inability to get through doors, amongst other issues. Unfortunately it introduced an issue all of its own: corrupted save files along with a nasty PS5 error code. Less than 24 hours later, Housemarque has released Patch 1.3.4, which reverts the bugged patch and means the game is safe to play for all players with existing save files. They’ve also issued advice for those whose save files were affected by the previous patch’s release.

Patch 1.3.3. had fixed issues with healing behavior in Helios, increased the number of scout corpses, and addressed the issues with custom controller mappings in addition to the fixes mentioned above, but all of those updates have now been reverted through Patch 1.3.4 with the exception of the trophy fixes. Today’s new patch also fixed the keyboard exploit that allowed players to enter cheat codes.

When Housemarque realised there was an issue with Patch 1.3.3., they rolled the game back to the more stable 1.3.1 build. Unfortunately some players had already suffered corrupted save files. The team has offered a couple of scenarios for those affected by the issues:

Some game saves will have become corrupted with Patch 1.3.3, but maintained their file size. Players with those save games are able to safely continue their progress after installing Patch 1.3.4, without the need for using a backed up save game.

Unfortunately other save games will have been effectively “deleted” by Patch 1.3.3 , with their file size reducing to 0KB. These save games are not directly salvageable by Patch 1.3.4 , without a backup save game available. In those cases, please try using a backed up save from PS+ if available, after installing Patch 1.3.4 . With an intact save game from PS+, players can safely restore and continue playing with Patch 1.3.4 installed. Depending on the console settings, the cloud save may have been overwritten by the “deleted” save game noted above. If this is the case, progress will remain unsalvageable, even with Patch 1.3.4 .



The team is now preparing Returnal Patch 1.3.5, which will hopefully reintroduce the original fixes and changes present in the 1.3.3 patch that got revertd. The team has promised more information on this in the near future.

[Source: Housemarque]