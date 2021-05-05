Housemarque has been taken aback by the positive critical reception given to the recently released PS5 exclusive Returnal, but that doesn’t mean they’re unaware of issues that need to be fixed within the game. Returnal’s latest patch, Update 1.3.3., fixes some of the most prominent problems, including rare crashes/hangs, trophies not unlocking, and players’ inability to get through doors.

The patch fixes some of the known issues listed by Housemarque just three days ago. The most urgent of those was the crashing issue with the PlayStation 5 console that had something to do with the game’s pre-start system. There’s also the problem where players were unable to interact with the fabricators and not able to pass through doors. Unfortunately those players who were affected by missing trophies (like PSLS Editor in Chief Chandler Wood) will have to unlock them again to be able to achieve the Platinum.

You can see a full list of changes below.

Returnal Patch 1.3.3 Notes

Fixed an issue where certain Trophies might not unlock under specific gameplay conditions. Note: missing Trophies will need to be replayed to unlock.

Multiple stability fixes addressing rare crashes/hangs.

Fixed issue with pre-order suits occasionally blocking item collection and door opening.

Fixed incorrect healing behaviour when resting in Helios.

Configuration changes to increase the number of scout corpses available in all biomes.

Fixed issues with certain custom controller mappings.

Numerous minor fixes and improvements.

One of the main things the patch didn’t fix was the lack of save state within the game, which has become a hotly debated topic between purists and those who want more freedom to step away from the game. The team has heard the feedback although hasn’t hinted at their next move and how it might resolve those complaints. There’s also no photo mode, which is something we wanted to see added.

After Housemarque moved away from the arcade shooter genre, they originally decided to try their hand at the battle royale genre with Stormriders. When they realized that was unlikely to succeed, they put the game on hold to make their biggest game to date, Returnal. The title has received glowing reviews and the developer has since thanked Sony for allowing them to work on something “very risky”, as well as providing them with “fantastic” support. The studio will continue to work on the game’s issues until they’ve solved those that plague players the most. There’s no word yet on support beyond that for things like added features or additional biomes and bosses.

[Source: Housemarque]