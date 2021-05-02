A number of Returnal players have reported that their consoles are crashing while playing the game. Developer Housemarque has said that this is an issue with the PlayStation 5, which it is looking into with Sony.

“This is an issue with the platform,” the studio wrote on Discord (via PushSquare). “We’ve sent our report to [Sony]. Specifically, it has something to do with the pre-start system.” Housemarque didn’t explain what this means, but we did get a list of known issues that it’s already aware of and investigating alongside the crashes.

Check out the full list of current issues (at the time of this writing) below:

Game does not have a save option: The game team is aware of the issue. There’s no need to bring it into our attention any more.

The game team is aware of the issue. There’s no need to bring it into our attention any more. Not able to interact with the fabricators and not able to pass through doors: If you are using a pre-order suit. Enter the pause menu and select “Restart your run”. Select the plain Selene suit in your spaceship. (Your run will be aborted, but any permanent progress and weapon upgrade progress is kept.)

If you are using a pre-order suit. Enter the pause menu and select “Restart your run”. Select the plain Selene suit in your spaceship. (Your run will be aborted, but any permanent progress and weapon upgrade progress is kept.) Audio issues: Audio may be too loud or cut off completely.

Audio may be too loud or cut off completely. Barnacles not appearing visually: Invisible barnacles may stalk the map and suck you up, even though you can’t see them.

Invisible barnacles may stalk the map and suck you up, even though you can’t see them. After remapping controls, some interactions may not work: Custom control mapping may prevent you from reading items in the house, cleansing chests or other interactions. To fix the issue (for now), use default controller settings.

[Source: Discord via PushSquare]