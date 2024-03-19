Sony Investigating PS5 Pro Specs Leak, May Have Consequences for Devs – Report

Sony Interactive Entertainment has already launched an investigation into yesterday’s PS5 Pro Specs leak, according to insider Tom Henderson. Henderson was the first to confirm that the leaked specs were real, and stemmed from a technical document that Sony had shared with third-party developers.

PS5 Pro specs leak may prompt Sony to be cautious about third-party rollouts

According to Henderson, the leak happened as Sony was rolling out dev kits to third-party developers. He speculated that the company conducts the rollout in phases, which presumably means major third-party partners and devs are prioritized first followed by midsized and small companies. The assumption is that it’s the latter phase where the leak stemmed from.

As expected, Sony has launched an internal investigation into the leaked documents on Trinity as it leaked during a third-party rollout.



Not sure on the implications yet as I don't think they can catch one individual, but Sony could reduce its third-party developer pool for new… — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 18, 2024

In a separate tweet, Henderson suggested that Sony may not be able to plug such leaks entirely or pinpoint an individual person or company, but it can narrow things down to a group of potential culprits. “They [Sony] rollout these things periodically and can probably rule it down to X dates and anyone during that period will no longer get updates,” Henderson opined.

Sony has reportedly been rolling out PS5 Pro dev kits since late last year, and insiders said that the company did expect a few leaks here and there. However, yesterday’s leak revealed the entire specs, which prompted the investigation.