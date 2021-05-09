An art book included in Resident Evil Village‘s Trauma Pack downloadable content pack has revealed that Capcom originally planned to include Ada Wong in the game, but she was ultimate cut because she didn’t fit into the overall narrative.

The Trauma Pack DLC is included in Resident Evil Village‘s Deluxe, Collector’s, and Complete editions. Players have access to ‘The Tragedy of Ethan Winters Artwork’ as part of the DLC, which includes Ada Wong’s concept art along with the following description:

Early plans had a mysterious masked person that saves Ethan. This was going to be Ada Wong investigating the village, but this was cut due to a number of conflicting scenarios. An early plot point was to have Ada, disguising herself with a mask, help Ethan escape from his trial.

Ada Wong first appeared in 1998’s Resident Evil 2 as a supporting character. Perhaps she’ll turn up in a future DLC pack but that’s just our wishful thinking. For now, you can gawk at some concept art if you purchase the Trauma Pack DLC. Here’s an official overview if you’re considering a purchase:

Years after the tragic events in Louisiana, Ethan has tried to move on. Rekindle the traumatic memory of his past with these items. Includes memorabilia such as the Samurai Edge weapon, the Mr. Everywhere accessory, a screen filter, special safe room background music, and many more items to help dredge up Ethan’s past. Pack includes:

– Samurai Edge – AW Model-01

– Resident Evil 7 Found Footage Filter

– Resident Evil 7 Tape Recorder Save Point

– Saferoom Music ‘Go Tell Aunt Rhody’

– Mr. Everywhere Weapon Charm

– Unlock Village of Shadows Difficulty

– The Tragedy of Ethan Winters Artwork

– The Baker Incident Report The Unlock Village of Shadows Difficulty item, makes this incredibly difficult mode immediately available. This is normally accessible after completing certain gameplay conditions. If you’ve already unlocked this, then this item has no effect.

