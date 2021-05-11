PlayStation’s Days of Play promotion will be returning this year. Beginning next week, players will be able to take part in a community event to win PSN avatars and PS4 dynamic themes. There will also be another Days of Play sale for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as a free multiplayer weekend that won’t require PlayStation Plus.

The PlayStation Days of Play event will take place across three stages. Those taking part will need to play a set number of games for at least an hour per week between them, although that can be done across multiple gaming sessions. If those games are played with a friend who has also signed up to take part, players will earn double points. A certain number of trophies will need to be earned each week too, although each player can only contribute six trophies per week to encourage more of the community join in. Players can register to take part and track the community goals on the PlayStation website. If players manage to complete all of the community goals each week, those who took part every week will earn themselves a bonus PSN avatar and PS4 dynamic theme:

PlayStation Days of Play 2021 Schedule

Stage 1: May 18, 12am PDT – May 24, 11:59pm PDT

Community Goal – 2.4 million games played, 7.2 million trophies earned Prize: Exclusive PS4 dynamic theme, exclusive PSN avatar

Bonus Goal – 3 million games played, 8.8 million trophies earned Prize: 3 exclusive PSN avatars



Stage 2: May 25, 12am PDT – May 31, 11:59pm PDT

Community Goal – 2.9 million games played, 8.5 million trophies earned Prize: 5 exclusive PSN avatars

Bonus Goal – 3.6 million games played, 10.4 million trophies earned Prize: 3 exclusive PSN avatars



Stage 3: June 1, 12am PDT – June 7, 11:59pm PDT

Community Goal – 3 million games played, 9 million trophies earned Prize: Exclusive PS4 dynamic theme, exclusive PSN avatar

Bonus Goal – 3.7 million games played, 11 million trophies earned Prize: 3 exclusive PSN avatars



As well as the community event, there will be a Days of Play sale later this month, featuring PS4 and PS5 games, “other select products, and more.” More details on the sale are promised soon, but if last year’s sale is anything to go by, there will be consoles and accessories on offer too. There will also be a free multiplayer weekend where players can freely access the mutiplayer modes in PS5 and PS4 games without the need for a PS Plus membership. Finally, the PlayStation Blog will be holding themed Share of the Week posts where players share their best gameplay moments on Twitter or Instagram. The first theme will be revealed on May 14.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]