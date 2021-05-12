Rumors swirled a while back that this year’s Battlefield will be current-gen only. However, Electronic Arts has confirmed that the upcoming title will be available on both current-gen and last-gen platforms.

During a recent earnings call, CEO Andrew Wilson said that when it comes to current-gen platforms, there’s a lot that DICE can do in terms of “fidelity of the game, what we can do with physics, artificial intelligence, and the immersive nature of the game.” “In the case of Battlefield, what we can do with respect to the amount of plays that we can have in the game, and the nature of destruction of those only-in-Battlefield moments that are truly next-gen opportunities that we’re able to do in the context of our next-gen franchises, because of the increased processing power in memory and output of the new consoles,” he added.

When one analyst on the call expressed concerns about a cross-gen release, seemingly making reference to the Cyberpunk 2077 fiasco, Wilson responded:

With respect to the current generation versus next generation titles or maybe we should say current generation versus past generation platform titles, I mean this is something we have done exceptionally well for decades. I had the great fortune of growing up in this company and building games on multiple generations, and I think when you think about our infrastructure around our Frostbite team, our digital services teams, and our game teams, you have unbelievable experience getting the very best out of the past generation consoles to ensure that even as we move to the next generation, we’re getting more and more out of the old generation platforms, and so those games are going to look great.

Battlefield 2021 has yet to be revealed.

[Source: SeekingAlpha]