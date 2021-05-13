Insomniac Games’ core technology director, Mike Fitzgerald, has revealed that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart utilizes the streaming architecture built for Spider-Man in order to add more density, quantity, and quality to the game’s world.

In a lengthy interview with The Verge, Fitzgerald explained how Insomniac used Spider-Man‘s PS5 development to “file away ideas” for Rift Apart, adding that some of Spider-Man‘s “essential” development aspects “turned out to be cool” for the upcoming title. The density of its world is just one example.

Spider-Man is an open-world title. We built all of this tech to stream that open world as you go through it. When you’re downtown, there’s not much Midtown in memory. You can see it from a distance, but then as you go farther north, we pull in those areas. No Ratchet game has ever been constructed that way. They’ve always been: here’s a level, load the level, now you’re in that level and you play it. But by switching over the Ratchet world to use that same streaming architecture, we can pack more and more density and content and quality in every corner of a Ratchet & Clank world, because we’re happy to ditch the west side of Nefarious City when you go to the east side, and that type of thing.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart previews recently went live, and it seems to have impressed. After a lengthy wait, the general public will be able to get its hands on the title on June 11th exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

[Source: The Verge]