Insomniac Games has revealed that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will come with a “permissive” trophy design that allows players to unlock the coveted Platinum in a single playthrough. However, they’ll need to be pretty thorough and explore every nook and cranny, and engage with the game’s systems.

“I can say our trophy design for this game is again, pretty permissive,” game director Mike Daly told IGN India. “You can achieve it on one playthrough, though you need to be pretty thorough in how you approach the game. So if you’ve explored the nooks and crannies, if you’ve engaged with the upgrade systems, then you can get it without an inordinate amount of time invested. I know that this sort of breaks with some of the games of the distant past where we always wanted some crazy stretch trophy that had you doing a bunch of work.”

Daly went on to say that Rift Apart‘s trophy list will respect the player’s time. Those who want a challenge can check out different difficulty settings, which seemingly won’t impact the Platinum run.

“If you are the type of player who just really embraces the game and loves it, we are going to make it possible to get the Platinum without wasting your time,” Daly continued. “Now we know that some players really want to go much further than that, and much deeper into the game. And so, as with past Ratchet games, we’ve got a challenge mode that lets you start from the beginning of the story again, but with your complete leveled up hero and arsenal, and a handful of gadgets.”

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will release on June 11th.

[Source: IGN India]