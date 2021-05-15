PSLS  •  News  •  PlayStation VR: News, Rumors, Specs  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network Digital-only Games, News, Store Updates, Trophies, Reviews, and More

ICYMI: Sony’s Two-Week ‘Extended Play Promotion’ Discounts a Variety of Deluxe Editions

playstation game library

In case you missed it, Sony‘s two-week “Extended Play Promotion” went live on the PlayStation Store on May 12th, and brought with it discounts on a number of games’ deluxe editions. The full list of content on sale is as follows. As usual, head over to your local store page for regional pricing.

  • 1 Blue Orb
  • 100,000 Red Orbs
  • 2 Blue Orbs
  • 5 Blue Orbs
  • 5-Coin Set & Madhouse Mode Unlock
  • Abyss Odyssey: Extended Dream Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Star Kings
  • Alienation – Season Pass
  • Alt Hero Colors
  • Alt Heroine Colors
  • Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
  • Asstto Corsa – Ultimate Edition
  • Attack Coin & Madhouse Mode Unlock
  • Batman: Return to Arkham
  • Battlefield 1 – Revolution
  • Bee Simulator
  • Bloodborne: The Old Hunters
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition
  • Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection
  • Citizens of Earth
  • Citizens of Space
  • Classic Costume Pack
  • Cold Sun cosmetic pack
  • Contra Anniversary Collection
  • Control – Expansion Pack 1 ‘The Foundation’
  • Control – Season Pass
  • Control Expansion 2 “AWE”
  • Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle
  • Crossout – Arachnida
  • Crossout – Born Free Pack
  • Crossout – ‘Corrida’ Pack
  • Crossout – ‘Drive’ Pack
  • Crossout – Polymorph Pack
  • CRSED – Age of Nagual Pack
  • CRSED – Biker Queen Pack
  • CRSED – Holy Beast Pack
  • Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
  • Dead Rising – Triple Bundle Pack
  • Deal of the Day Unlock
  • Defense Coin & Madhouse Mode Unlock
  • Deluxe Kit
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light + 1 Season
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Destiny 2: Legendary Edition
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
  • Detroit: Become Human – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Demon Hunter Bundle
  • Devil May Cry 5 – Deluxe Upgrade
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
  • Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection
  • DMC5SE – 1 Blue Orb
  • DMC5SE – 3 Blue Orbs
  • DMC5SE – 5 Blue Orbs
  • DMC5SE – V & Vergil Alt Colors
  • DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Android 17
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Bardock
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly (Dragon Ball Super)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Gogeta (SSGSS)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (GT)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (Ultra Instinct)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Janemba
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Jiren
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Kefla
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta Unlock
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegeta
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegito (SSGSS)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Videl
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Zamasu (Fused)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack Set
  • Elite Forces cosmetic pack
  • Empire of Sin – Deluxe Edition
  • Empire of Sin – Premium Edition
  • Euro Fishing: Season Pass
  • Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
  • Farmer’s Dynasty
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Alpine Expansion
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Bourgault DLC
  • Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS Dominator 108 SL Maxi DLC
  • Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS Torion 1914 Dev Mule DLC
  • Farming Simulator 19 – GRIMME Equipment Pack
  • Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLC
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Mahindra Retriever DLC
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Rottne DLC
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass
  • FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe Edition
  • FIA European Truck Racing Championship
  • FIFA 21 Champions Edition PS4™ & PS5™
  • Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ardyn
  • Final Fantasy XV – Episode Gladiolus
  • Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ignis
  • Final Fantasy XV – Episode Prompto
  • Final Fantasy XV – Royal Edition
  • Final Fantasy XV – Royal Pack
  • Final Fantasy XV – Season Pass
  • Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Bass Pro Shops Equipment Pack
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Big Fish Lure Pack
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Collector’s Edition
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Giant Carp Pack
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Nelson
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lough Kerr + Talon Fishery
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tackle Box Equipment Pack
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tournament Bass Pack
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Trophy Hunter’s Equipment Pack
  • FlatOut 4 – Total Insanity
  • Greedfall – Adventurer’s Gear DLC
  • Handball 21
  • Helldivers: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
  • How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
  • Hunt: Showdown – Blood and Bone Bundle
  • Hunt: Showdown – The Uncanny Bundle
  • Hunting Simulator
  • Hunting Simulator 2 Bear Hunter Edition
  • In-game Unlock Bundle
  • Instinct Coin & Madhouse Mode Unlock
  • Journey: Collector’s Edition
  • Jump Force – Character Pass 2
  • Jump Force – Deluxe Edition
  • Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
  • Just Cause 4 – Black Market Pack
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
  • Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack
  • Labyrinth Life: Deluxe Edition
  • Lady & Trish Costume Pack
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains – Season Pass
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
  • Let’s Sing 2020
  • Let’s Sing 2021
  • Masquerade Skin Pack
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
  • MHW:I –  Capcom Collection Value Pack
  • MHW:I –  Seliana Room Value Pack
  • MHW:I – Complete BGM Pack
  • MHW:I – Complete Gesture & Pose Pack
  • MHW:I – Complete Hairstyle Pack
  • MHW:I – Complete Handler Costume Pack
  • MHW:I – Complete Pendant Pack
  • MHW:I – Complete Room Decor Pack
  • MHW:I – Complete Sticker Pack
  • MHW:I – Trendsetter Value Pack
  • Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition
  • Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture Pack
  • Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume Pack
  • Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker Pack
  • Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection
  • Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne – Deluxe Kit
  • Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
  • Monster Hunter: World: – Iceborne Digital Deluxe
  • Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion
  • Mosaic – Original Soundtrack
  • MXGP2 – Special Edition
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass 2
  • NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Cawdor Gang
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Van Saar Gang
  • NHL™ 21 Deluxe Edition
  • NHL™ 21 Great Eight Edition
  • Nightmare Pack
  • Nioh 2 Season Pass
  • Nioh Season Pass
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Deluxe Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Character Pass
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
  • Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition
  • Paladins Deluxe Edition
  • Paladins Gold Edition
  • Paladins Season Pass 2021
  • Paladins Starter Edition
  • Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight
  • Persona 5 Royal – Battle Bundle
  • Persona 5 Royal – Kasumi Costume Pack
  • Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – Costume and BGM Special Set
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: Deluxe Edition
  • Prey – Mooncrash
  • Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle
  • Prison Architect – DLC Bundle
  • Prison Architect – Going Green
  • Prison Architect – Island Bound
  • Prison Architect: All Day and a Night DLC
  • Prison Architect: Escape Mode DLC
  • Prison Architect: PlayStation 4 Edition
  • Prison Architect: Psych Ward DLC
  • Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition
  • Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition
  • Proud Souls (200,000)
  • Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
  • Rad Rodgers
  • Raid Mode: Assault Rifle NSR47 & Parts
  • Raid Mode: Chicago Typewriter & Parts
  • Raid Mode: Life Crystals X 12
  • Raid Mode: Life Crystals X 25
  • Raid Mode: Life Crystals X 5
  • Raid Mode: Python & Parts
  • Raid Mode: Samurai Edge & Parts
  • Raid Mode: Shotgun TAP194 & Parts
  • Raid Mode: Sniper Rifle SVD & Parts
  • Rebecca – Shadow of Fear T-shirt
  • Red Orbs (300,000)
  • Reload Coin & Madhouse Mode Unlock
  • Remnant: From the Ashes – Subject 2923
  • Remnant: From the Ashes – Swamps of Corsus
  • Resident Evil 0 – Complete Costume Pack
  • Resident Evil 0 – Costume Pack 1
  • Resident Evil 0 – Costume Pack 2
  • Resident Evil 0 – Costume Pack 3
  • Resident Evil 0 – Costume Pack 4
  • Resident Evil 2 – Claire Costume: ‘Elza Walker’
  • Resident Evil 2 – Claire Costume: ‘Military’
  • Resident Evil 2 – Claire Costume: ‘Noir’
  • Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon ‘Samurai Edge – Albert Model’
  • Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon ‘Samurai Edge – Chris Model’
  • Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon ‘Samurai Edge – Jill Model’
  • Resident Evil 2 – Leon Costume: ‘Arklay Sheriff’
  • Resident Evil 2 – Leon Costume: ‘Noir’
  • Resident Evil 2 – Original Ver. Soundtrack Swap
  • Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Episode Four: Metamorphosis
  • Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Episode Three: Judgment
  • Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Episode Two: Contemplation
  • Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Extra Episode: Little Miss
  • Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Extra Episode: The Struggle
  • Ride 3 – Gold Edition
  • Rogue Company: Rogue Edition
  • Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition
  • Rogue Company: Year 1 Pass
  • Rugby 20
  • Sakura Wars: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Season 1 cosmetic pack
  • Shadow Warrior
  • Shadow Warrior 2
  • Shao Kahn
  • Skyforge: Pioneer Pack
  • Skyforge: Revenant Quickplay Pack
  • Skyforge: Slayer Quickplay Pack
  • Skyforge: Soundweaver Quickplay Pack
  • Skyforge: Wardens of the Wasteland – Collector’s Pack
  • Smite – Ultimate God Pack
  • SMITE Digital Deluxe Edition 2021
  • SMITE Season Pass 2021
  • Sonic Mania – Encore DLC
  • Star Wars Battlefront – Ultimate Edition
  • Stellaris: Apocalypse
  • Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
  • Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass One
  • Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Three
  • Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Two
  • Stellaris: Console Edition – Leviathans Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Console Edition – Plantoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: Console Edition – Utopia
  • Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: MegaCorp
  • Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack
  • Super Character 3-Pack
  • Super Nero/Super Dante/Super Vergil
  • Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition
  • Surviving Mars – Green Planet
  • Surviving Mars – Green Planet Plus
  • Surviving Mars – Project Laika
  • Surviving Mars – Season Pass
  • Surviving Mars – Space Race
  • Surviving Mars – Space Race Plus
  • Surviving Mars – Stellaris Dome Set
  • SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition
  • Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Deluxe Edition
  • Tekken 7 – Rematch Edition
  • Tennis World Tour
  • Tennis World Tour – Legends Edition
  • Tennis World Tour: Roland-Garros Edition
  • TERA Coin 1,000
  • TERA Coin 10,000 (+1,000 Bonus)
  • TERA Coin 2,000 (+100 Bonus)
  • TERA Coin 5,000 (+300 Bonus)
  • The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Jezioro Bestii
  • The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing
  • The Deadly Tower of Monsters
  • The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead Collection
  • The Escapists 2 – Big Top Breakout
  • The Escapists 2 – Dungeons and Duct Tape
  • The Escapists 2 – The Glorious Regime
  • The Escapists 2 – Wicked Ward
  • The Escapists: Supermax Edition
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind
  • The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
  • The Sinking City
  • The Sinking City: Necronomicon Edition
  • The Surge – A Walk in the Park
  • The Surge – CREO Special Employee Kit
  • The Surge – The Good, the Bad and the Augmented
  • The Surge 2
  • The Surge 2 – Jericho’s Legacy Gear Pack
  • The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
  • The Surge 2 – Public Enemy Weapon Pack
  • The Surge 2 – Season Pass
  • The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion
  • The Surge 2 – URBN Gear Pack
  • The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition
  • The Unicorn Princess
  • The Yakuza Remastered Collection
  • Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
  • Tour de France 2018
  • Tour de France 2019
  • Train Sim World – Amtrak SW1000R Loco Add-on
  • Train Sim World – Caltrain MP15DC Diesel Switcher
  • Train Sim World – Caltrain MP36PH-3C ‘Baby Bullet’
  • Train Sim World – Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr: Duisburg – Bochum
  • Train Sim World – Main Spessart Bahn: Aschaffenburg – Gemünden
  • Train Sim World – Northern Trans-Pennine
  • Train Sim World – Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San Jose Route
  • Train Sim World – Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn
  • Train Sim World 2020 – Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen
  • Train Sim World 2020: Collector’s Edition
  • Train Sim World® 2: Arosalinie: Chur – Arosa
  • Train Sim World® 2: Caltrain MP15DC Diesel Switcher
  • Train Sim World® 2: Caltrain MP36PH-3C ‘Baby Bullet’
  • Train Sim World® 2: Clinchfield Railroad: Elkhorn – Dante
  • Train Sim World® 2: Collector’s Edition
  • Train Sim World® 2: Deluxe Edition
  • Train Sim World® 2: Great Western Express
  • Train Sim World® 2: Haupststrecke München – Augsburg
  • Train Sim World® 2: Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr
  • Train Sim World® 2: Isle Of Wight: Ryde – Shanklin
  • Train Sim World® 2: LGV Méditerranée: Marseille – Avignon
  • Train Sim World® 2: Main Spessart Bahn: Aschaffenburg – Gemünden
  • Train Sim World® 2: Northern Trans-Pennine
  • Train Sim World® 2: Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San Jose
  • Train Sim World® 2: Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen
  • Train Sim World® 2: Ruhr-Sieg Nord
  • Train Sim World® 2: Southeastern BR Class 465 EMU
  • Train Sim World® 2: Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn-By-The-Sea
  • Two Point Hospital: Close Encounters
  • Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items Pack
  • Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
  • Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade
  • Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid
  • Two Point Hospital: Retro Items Pack
  • UFC® 4 Deluxe Edition
  • Umbrella Corps – Fashion Victim Pack
  • Umbrella Corps – Upgrade Pack
  • Underground Cosmetic Pack
  • Universal Coin & Madhouse Mode Unlock
  • Unlock All Modes
  • Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
  • V-Rally 4 – Ultimate Edition
  • War Thunder – Fiat G.91 R/4
  • War Thunder – M4A1 FL10
  • War Thunder – M4A4 Sherman
  • War Thunder – Mangusta
  • War Thunder – Scout
  • War Thunder – Sea Hawk
  • War Thunder – Strv 103-0
  • Warface – Essential Pack
  • Warface – Heroic Edition
  • Warface – Legendary Edition
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr: Imperium Edition
  • Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
  • WRC 5 eSports Edition
  • WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
  • WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship PS4 & PS5
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship PS4 & PS5
  • WRC Collection
  • WWE 2K20: Deluxe Edition
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Crafting Mat Set
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Job Set
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Karaoke Set
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Management Mode Set
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stat Boost Set
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Ultimate Costume Set
  • Yooka-Laylee – Buddy Duo Bundle

The promotion will end on May 26th.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]