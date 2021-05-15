In case you missed it, Sony‘s two-week “Extended Play Promotion” went live on the PlayStation Store on May 12th, and brought with it discounts on a number of games’ deluxe editions. The full list of content on sale is as follows. As usual, head over to your local store page for regional pricing.

1 Blue Orb

100,000 Red Orbs

2 Blue Orbs

5 Blue Orbs

5-Coin Set & Madhouse Mode Unlock

Abyss Odyssey: Extended Dream Edition

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Star Kings

Alienation – Season Pass

Alt Hero Colors

Alt Heroine Colors

Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass

Asstto Corsa – Ultimate Edition

Attack Coin & Madhouse Mode Unlock

Batman: Return to Arkham

Battlefield 1 – Revolution

Bee Simulator

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe

Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition

Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Citizens of Earth

Citizens of Space

Classic Costume Pack

Cold Sun cosmetic pack

Contra Anniversary Collection

Control – Expansion Pack 1 ‘The Foundation’

Control – Season Pass

Control Expansion 2 “AWE”

Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle

Crossout – Arachnida

Crossout – Born Free Pack

Crossout – ‘Corrida’ Pack

Crossout – ‘Drive’ Pack

Crossout – Polymorph Pack

CRSED – Age of Nagual Pack

CRSED – Biker Queen Pack

CRSED – Holy Beast Pack

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Dead Rising – Triple Bundle Pack

Deal of the Day Unlock

Defense Coin & Madhouse Mode Unlock

Deluxe Kit

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2: Beyond Light + 1 Season

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Destiny 2: Legendary Edition

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Detroit: Become Human – Digital Deluxe Edition

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Demon Hunter Bundle

Devil May Cry 5 – Deluxe Upgrade

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle

Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection

DMC5SE – 1 Blue Orb

DMC5SE – 3 Blue Orbs

DMC5SE – 5 Blue Orbs

DMC5SE – V & Vergil Alt Colors

DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Android 17

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Bardock

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly (Dragon Ball Super)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Gogeta (SSGSS)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (GT)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (Ultra Instinct)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Janemba

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Jiren

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Kefla

Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta Unlock

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegeta

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegito (SSGSS)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Videl

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Zamasu (Fused)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack Set

Elite Forces cosmetic pack

Empire of Sin – Deluxe Edition

Empire of Sin – Premium Edition

Euro Fishing: Season Pass

Euro Fishing: Urban Edition

Farmer’s Dynasty

Farming Simulator 19 – Alpine Expansion

Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack

Farming Simulator 19 – Bourgault DLC

Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS Dominator 108 SL Maxi DLC

Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS Torion 1914 Dev Mule DLC

Farming Simulator 19 – GRIMME Equipment Pack

Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLC

Farming Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack

Farming Simulator 19 – Mahindra Retriever DLC

Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion

Farming Simulator 19 – Rottne DLC

Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass

FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe Edition

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

FIFA 21 Champions Edition PS4™ & PS5™

Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ardyn

Final Fantasy XV – Episode Gladiolus

Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ignis

Final Fantasy XV – Episode Prompto

Final Fantasy XV – Royal Edition

Final Fantasy XV – Royal Pack

Final Fantasy XV – Season Pass

Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Bass Pro Shops Equipment Pack

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Big Fish Lure Pack

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Collector’s Edition

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Giant Carp Pack

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Nelson

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lough Kerr + Talon Fishery

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tackle Box Equipment Pack

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tournament Bass Pack

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Trophy Hunter’s Equipment Pack

FlatOut 4 – Total Insanity

Greedfall – Adventurer’s Gear DLC

Handball 21

Helldivers: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Hunt: Showdown – Blood and Bone Bundle

Hunt: Showdown – The Uncanny Bundle

Hunting Simulator

Hunting Simulator 2 Bear Hunter Edition

In-game Unlock Bundle

Instinct Coin & Madhouse Mode Unlock

Journey: Collector’s Edition

Jump Force – Character Pass 2

Jump Force – Deluxe Edition

Just Cause 3: XXL Edition

Just Cause 4 – Black Market Pack

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack

Labyrinth Life: Deluxe Edition

Lady & Trish Costume Pack

LEGO DC Super-Villains

LEGO DC Super-Villains – Season Pass

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Deluxe Edition

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition

Let’s Sing 2020

Let’s Sing 2021

Masquerade Skin Pack

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2

MHW:I – Capcom Collection Value Pack

MHW:I – Seliana Room Value Pack

MHW:I – Complete BGM Pack

MHW:I – Complete Gesture & Pose Pack

MHW:I – Complete Hairstyle Pack

MHW:I – Complete Handler Costume Pack

MHW:I – Complete Pendant Pack

MHW:I – Complete Room Decor Pack

MHW:I – Complete Sticker Pack

MHW:I – Trendsetter Value Pack

Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition

Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture Pack

Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume Pack

Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker Pack

Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne – Deluxe Kit

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe

Monster Hunter: World: – Iceborne Digital Deluxe

Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion

Mosaic – Original Soundtrack

MXGP2 – Special Edition

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass 2

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3

Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Cawdor Gang

Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Van Saar Gang

NHL™ 21 Deluxe Edition

NHL™ 21 Great Eight Edition

Nightmare Pack

Nioh 2 Season Pass

Nioh Season Pass

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Deluxe Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Character Pass

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Digital Deluxe Edition

Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2

Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition

Paladins Deluxe Edition

Paladins Gold Edition

Paladins Season Pass 2021

Paladins Starter Edition

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight

Persona 5 Royal – Battle Bundle

Persona 5 Royal – Kasumi Costume Pack

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – Costume and BGM Special Set

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: Deluxe Edition

Prey – Mooncrash

Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle

Prison Architect – DLC Bundle

Prison Architect – Going Green

Prison Architect – Island Bound

Prison Architect: All Day and a Night DLC

Prison Architect: Escape Mode DLC

Prison Architect: PlayStation 4 Edition

Prison Architect: Psych Ward DLC

Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition

Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition

Proud Souls (200,000)

Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin

Rad Rodgers

Raid Mode: Assault Rifle NSR47 & Parts

Raid Mode: Chicago Typewriter & Parts

Raid Mode: Life Crystals X 12

Raid Mode: Life Crystals X 25

Raid Mode: Life Crystals X 5

Raid Mode: Python & Parts

Raid Mode: Samurai Edge & Parts

Raid Mode: Shotgun TAP194 & Parts

Raid Mode: Sniper Rifle SVD & Parts

Rebecca – Shadow of Fear T-shirt

Red Orbs (300,000)

Reload Coin & Madhouse Mode Unlock

Remnant: From the Ashes – Subject 2923

Remnant: From the Ashes – Swamps of Corsus

Resident Evil 0 – Complete Costume Pack

Resident Evil 0 – Costume Pack 1

Resident Evil 0 – Costume Pack 2

Resident Evil 0 – Costume Pack 3

Resident Evil 0 – Costume Pack 4

Resident Evil 2 – Claire Costume: ‘Elza Walker’

Resident Evil 2 – Claire Costume: ‘Military’

Resident Evil 2 – Claire Costume: ‘Noir’

Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon ‘Samurai Edge – Albert Model’

Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon ‘Samurai Edge – Chris Model’

Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon ‘Samurai Edge – Jill Model’

Resident Evil 2 – Leon Costume: ‘Arklay Sheriff’

Resident Evil 2 – Leon Costume: ‘Noir’

Resident Evil 2 – Original Ver. Soundtrack Swap

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Episode Four: Metamorphosis

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Episode Three: Judgment

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Episode Two: Contemplation

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Extra Episode: Little Miss

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Extra Episode: The Struggle

Ride 3 – Gold Edition

Rogue Company: Rogue Edition

Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition

Rogue Company: Year 1 Pass

Rugby 20

Sakura Wars: Digital Deluxe Edition

Season 1 cosmetic pack

Shadow Warrior

Shadow Warrior 2

Shao Kahn

Skyforge: Pioneer Pack

Skyforge: Revenant Quickplay Pack

Skyforge: Slayer Quickplay Pack

Skyforge: Soundweaver Quickplay Pack

Skyforge: Wardens of the Wasteland – Collector’s Pack

Smite – Ultimate God Pack

SMITE Digital Deluxe Edition 2021

SMITE Season Pass 2021

Sonic Mania – Encore DLC

Star Wars Battlefront – Ultimate Edition

Stellaris: Apocalypse

Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition

Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass One

Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Three

Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Two

Stellaris: Console Edition – Leviathans Story Pack

Stellaris: Console Edition – Plantoids Species Pack

Stellaris: Console Edition – Utopia

Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack

Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack

Stellaris: MegaCorp

Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack

Super Character 3-Pack

Super Nero/Super Dante/Super Vergil

Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition

Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition

Surviving Mars – Green Planet

Surviving Mars – Green Planet Plus

Surviving Mars – Project Laika

Surviving Mars – Season Pass

Surviving Mars – Space Race

Surviving Mars – Space Race Plus

Surviving Mars – Stellaris Dome Set

SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Deluxe Edition

Tekken 7 – Rematch Edition

Tennis World Tour

Tennis World Tour – Legends Edition

Tennis World Tour: Roland-Garros Edition

TERA Coin 1,000

TERA Coin 10,000 (+1,000 Bonus)

TERA Coin 2,000 (+100 Bonus)

TERA Coin 5,000 (+300 Bonus)

The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Jezioro Bestii

The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing

The Deadly Tower of Monsters

The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead Collection

The Escapists 2 – Big Top Breakout

The Escapists 2 – Dungeons and Duct Tape

The Escapists 2 – The Glorious Regime

The Escapists 2 – Wicked Ward

The Escapists: Supermax Edition

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle

The Sinking City

The Sinking City: Necronomicon Edition

The Surge – A Walk in the Park

The Surge – CREO Special Employee Kit

The Surge – The Good, the Bad and the Augmented

The Surge 2

The Surge 2 – Jericho’s Legacy Gear Pack

The Surge 2 – Premium Edition

The Surge 2 – Public Enemy Weapon Pack

The Surge 2 – Season Pass

The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion

The Surge 2 – URBN Gear Pack

The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition

The Unicorn Princess

The Yakuza Remastered Collection

Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2

Tour de France 2018

Tour de France 2019

Train Sim World – Amtrak SW1000R Loco Add-on

Train Sim World – Caltrain MP15DC Diesel Switcher

Train Sim World – Caltrain MP36PH-3C ‘Baby Bullet’

Train Sim World – Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr: Duisburg – Bochum

Train Sim World – Main Spessart Bahn: Aschaffenburg – Gemünden

Train Sim World – Northern Trans-Pennine

Train Sim World – Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San Jose Route

Train Sim World – Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn

Train Sim World 2020 – Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen

Train Sim World 2020: Collector’s Edition

Train Sim World® 2: Arosalinie: Chur – Arosa

Train Sim World® 2: Caltrain MP15DC Diesel Switcher

Train Sim World® 2: Caltrain MP36PH-3C ‘Baby Bullet’

Train Sim World® 2: Clinchfield Railroad: Elkhorn – Dante

Train Sim World® 2: Collector’s Edition

Train Sim World® 2: Deluxe Edition

Train Sim World® 2: Great Western Express

Train Sim World® 2: Haupststrecke München – Augsburg

Train Sim World® 2: Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr

Train Sim World® 2: Isle Of Wight: Ryde – Shanklin

Train Sim World® 2: LGV Méditerranée: Marseille – Avignon

Train Sim World® 2: Main Spessart Bahn: Aschaffenburg – Gemünden

Train Sim World® 2: Northern Trans-Pennine

Train Sim World® 2: Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San Jose

Train Sim World® 2: Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen

Train Sim World® 2: Ruhr-Sieg Nord

Train Sim World® 2: Southeastern BR Class 465 EMU

Train Sim World® 2: Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn-By-The-Sea

Two Point Hospital: Close Encounters

Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items Pack

Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition

Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade

Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid

Two Point Hospital: Retro Items Pack

UFC® 4 Deluxe Edition

Umbrella Corps – Fashion Victim Pack

Umbrella Corps – Upgrade Pack

Underground Cosmetic Pack

Universal Coin & Madhouse Mode Unlock

Unlock All Modes

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered

V-Rally 4 – Ultimate Edition

War Thunder – Fiat G.91 R/4

War Thunder – M4A1 FL10

War Thunder – M4A4 Sherman

War Thunder – Mangusta

War Thunder – Scout

War Thunder – Sea Hawk

War Thunder – Strv 103-0

Warface – Essential Pack

Warface – Heroic Edition

Warface – Legendary Edition

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr: Imperium Edition

Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition

WRC 5 eSports Edition

WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship PS4 & PS5

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship PS4 & PS5

WRC Collection

WWE 2K20: Deluxe Edition

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Crafting Mat Set

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Job Set

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Karaoke Set

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Management Mode Set

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stat Boost Set

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Ultimate Costume Set

Yooka-Laylee – Buddy Duo Bundle

The promotion will end on May 26th.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]