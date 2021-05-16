Someone broke a non-disclosure agreement with Ubisoft because two The Division Heartland videos have leaked online: one showcasing gameplay, and the other containing a developer briefing that describes the title and explicitly warns closed test participants not to share any information online. Welp!

Both the 20-minute gameplay video hosted on Vimeo and the developer briefing hosted on Twitter are still up at the time of this writing, but there’s no guarantee they’ll be there by the time you get to this article because Ubisoft will be scrambling to contain the leaks as soon as possible. Nevertheless, here are the videos in question. In case you miss them, read on for a description of each.

The Division Heartland is an open-world survival action shooter set in a small American town called Silver Creek. There’s a PvE mode called Expedition, and a 45-player PvEvP mode called Storm. Lead game designer Taylor Epperly can be heard saying that Expedition and Storm will have players “scavenging, exploring, looting, fighting and surviving, all while avoiding the most aggressive and unpredictable virus contamination The Division has ever seen.”

“The team feels that we have something really exciting, but in order to make it the best game possible, we need your unfiltered feedback,” Epperly added while requesting testers not to be the one “who ruins the surprise for the larger Division community.”

The Division Heartland is a free-to-play title.