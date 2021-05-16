PlayStation Studios is now officially a part of the Steam curator community with its own dedicated page.

“PlayStation Studios is home to the development of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s own outstanding and immersive games, including some of the most popular and critically acclaimed titles in entertainment history,” reads an official introduction.

As spotted by ResetEra user dex3108, PlayStation Studios page lists 41 games and downloadable content in its “About” section, only half of which are visible. Predator: Hunting Grounds, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, Helldivers: Dive Harder Edition, and the upcoming Days Gone are the titles visible to the public along with their DLC content.

What the hidden titles are remains to be seen, but it’s hardly surprising that Sony’s working on more PC releases. The company has been very clear about PC ports being part of its financial and marketing strategies going forward. In case of the latter, Sony believes that releasing a selection of its games on PC will entice more players to join the PlayStation ecosystem.

“From the latter half of the PS4 cycle our studios made some wonderful, great games. There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognize the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward,” SIE boss Jim Ryan said of Sony’s PC releases in an interview with GQ back in February.

PlayStation’s Steam curator page is also an interesting development in light of the recent revelation that Epic Games offered Sony millions of dollars for exclusive Epic Games Store releases of first-party titles.

[Source: ResetEra]