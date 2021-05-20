Days Gone has been the subject of much debate following the revelation that Sony Interactive Entertainment shot down a sequel pitch. Since then, former and current developers have been weighing in on the matter, and so have fans who believe that Days Gone wasn’t given a fair chance. Now, Deacon St. John actor Sam Witwer has chimed in via a Reddit AMA, suggesting that some reviewers either didn’t play the game or rushed through it, resulting in misleading reviews.

In response to a question about game reviews, Witwer wrote:

I read a review today from a website/publication that will remain nameless. In it, the horde mechanic, the show-stopping center piece of the game, it wasn’t mentioned once. Not ONCE. There were other tells, but it was pretty clear that this reviewer played the game for several hours and then wrote his review. He did not complete it. Days Gone was always meant to be a slow burn game and story. For better or for worse, it was designed for you to take your time. The best story beats and the best game play happen much later in the game, and it’s clear that the nature of game reviews and this slow-burn philosophy of game development are not compatible. These journalists, the ones that rush in, they do NOT take their time, they do NOT play the game on the terms the game presents, because it is their job to put out an article on a deadline. I think that’s not only too bad, but misleading to actual audience members who would like to read an actual review of what we actually did.

Days Gone recently released on Steam to a positive reception.

