Square Enix has announced that its People Can Fly-developed game, Outriders, surpassed 3.5 million unique players in its first month on the market. The sci-fi RPG shooter, which released on April 1st, is on track to become the publisher’s “next major franchise.”

“With over 3.5 million unique players, average play times of over 30 hours and extremely high engagement for co-operative play, we and the amazing team at People Can Fly are so excited with this initial success,” said Jon Brooke, Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios. “Launching a new game IP is never easy and we remain very grateful for the community’s support and feedback – we continue to listen carefully and want to assure everyone that we are committed to improving and enhancing the experience in the coming weeks and months. We also look forward to expanding on Outriders in the future.”

Outriders received generally positive reviews, but ran into a number of technical issues at launch. The game was mainly criticized for its story and characters, but praised for its gameplay and design.

Outriders “is a hard-hitting RPG-Shooter set in an original dark sci-fi world,” Square Enix wrote in a press release. “The last of humanity slowly bleeds out in the trenches of the wild and unforgiving world of Enoch, and you awake as one of the last of the Outriders and an Altered, infused with incredible powers. Journey across a hostile planet where everything has hyper-evolved to kill you.”

