Marvel’s Avengers Red Room Takeover Event Has Begun

Square Enix has announced that the Marvel’s Avengers Red Room Takeover Event is now live. The even till be a single-player-focused event, in which an unknown spy has infiltrated the Avengers’ HARM Room and turned the training ground into a deadly trap. The event will run from May 20, 2021, to May 31, 2021.

Red Room Takeover comes two weeks after the initiation of the Rooskaya Protocols, an event that ran from May 6 to May 20, 2021. In the previous event, a virus had infected several AIM Synthoids. While the origin was unknown, the name implied some sort of connection to Black Widow. It’s assumed that the person responsible for the Protocol’s initiation is the same one responsible for the hacking of the HARM room.

The event will feature five different hacked HARM Rooms, all of which will be single-player only. These rooms will also feature many hazards, such as Techno Lava which instantly kills anything that touches it. Additionally, a more potent form of the AIM’s blue lightning known as Red Lighting will be featured in some of these rooms. Square Enix will also be providing tips and advice on how to clear these rooms on its blog in the coming week.

By participating in the Red Room Takeover event, players will be able to uncover encrypted messages addressed to Black Widow, and uncover details about her past. Completing event-related missions will also reward players with valuable resources and a special animated nameplate, available for a limited time only. The trailer also mentions that will be new outfits for all heroes, which will be available in the game’s marketplace. Finally, Black Widow’s origin outfit will also be available.

The Red Room Takeover event was teased back in March, alongside the announcement of an entire roadmap of content releasing in 2021. The announcement also revealed that, later in 2021, players will also be able to battle the Cosmic Cube, as well as visit a new War Zone in the Wasteland Region. The roadmap ends with the “War for Wakanda” expansion, which will add Black Panther as a new hero, as well as new villains, story, and a Power Level cap increase. It’s unknown if content will continue to release beyond that.

Check out the official Red Room Takeover Event trailer below:

Marvel’s Avengers is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Owners of the PlayStation 4 version of the game can also upgrade to PS5 for free.

[Source: YouTube, Square Enix]