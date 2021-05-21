Analytics firm Ampere Analysis has estimated that the PlayStation 5 outsold Xbox Series X/S 2 to 1 in the first quarter of 2021.

Analyst Piers Harding-Rolls added that both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are suffering from supply constraints, but based on the current market situation and data available, both versions of Sony’s next-gen console are easily outperforming Xbox Series X/S commercially.

“Both Sony and Microsoft’s new consoles are suffering from supply constraints and unpredictable availability,” wrote Harding-Rolls. “These conditions are expected to continue for the rest of 2021 as competition for components remains high, making it challenging for many CE companies to increase production. Under these conditions, both versions of PlayStation 5 combined outsold both versions of Xbox Series consoles by more than 2 to 1.”

Harding-Rolls added that the PS4 is maintaining a robust market share, but real demand is hard to determine under the present circumstances.

Elsewhere in the report, Ampere wrote that Nintendo Switch continues to enjoy a year-on-year increase in sell-through percentage. The console’s sales are estimated to be up 12 percent year on year in Q1 2021, amounting to 5.86 million units.

“This year-on-year growth trend is likely to come under pressure in Q2 due to the tough comparison with the 2020 pandemic backdrop and the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons towards the end of March,” Harding-Rolls continued. “The game was instrumental in driving very strong Switch sales through Q2 2020 and went on to sell over 30 million units during the year.”

According to Ampere, Switch will continue to outperform the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S through 2021 because Nintendo’s platform “is at the peak of its sales cycle and is performing very strongly.”

[Source: Ampere Analysis via ResetEra]