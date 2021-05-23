Last November, Crytek’s internal development documents somehow leaked online, revealing the existence of Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 remasters as well as a Crysis Collection, which includes all three remastered titles. It looks like the reports have been corroborated by none other than Crytek itself with a series of not-so-cryptic tweets.

“They used to call me Prophet,” the developer wrote in one tweet, referencing a line by Major Laurence Barnes in Crysis 2. In a follow-up tweet, Crytek posted a screenshot from the game, indicating that an announcement is around the corner.

If we do end up getting Crysis 2 and 3 remasters, we have reason to believe that the rest of the leak from November 2020 was accurate as well. The documents made reference to a Crysis battle royale game named Crysis Next, Crysis VR, Robinson 2, Hunt Mobile, and Ryse Next. Last month, a fresh round of rumors claimed that a multiplatform sequel to Xbox-exclusive Ryse: Son of Rome is in development as well. It remains to be seen if Ryse Next is a working title for the sequel.

While no details about any of these projects are available, the leaked document described Crysis Next as follows:

A free-to-play battle royale game where hundreds of players collide in fast-paced combat. Visual customization, adaptive nanosuit powers, and visually spectacular combat in an immersive world creates the ultimate live streaming experience. The Crysis franchise has all the features to make a battle royale stand out. The gameplay. The style and setting. High production value.

[Source: Twitter]