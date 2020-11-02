It looks like the internet has somehow managed to get a hold of Crytek‘s internal development documents, revealing a bunch of unannounced projects.

According to folks on sites like Twitter, Reddit, and ResetEra, the documents were leaked by a bunch of hackers but we can’t verify this information. Regardless, those who have combed through the material have found references to a Crysis battle royale game named Crysis Next, Crysis VR, Robinson 2, Hunt Mobile, and Ryse Next.

Crysis Next is described as follows:

A free-to-play battle royale game where hundreds of players collide in fast-paced combat. Visual customization, adaptive nanosuit powers, and visually spectacular combat in an immersive world creates the ultimate live streaming experience. The Crysis franchise has all the features to make a battle royale stand out. The gameplay. The style and setting. High production value.

Rumor has it that Crysis Next may have been cancelled but Reddit pointed out that Crytek renewed a trademark in September for something called Crysis Wars. The developer also teamed up with SpacialOS in 2019 to work on a AAA game that utilizes the company’s server technology.

Hunt Mobile sounds like a mobile port of Hunt: Showdown, Robinson 2 likely refers to a Robinson: The Journey sequel, and Ryse Next could be the next-gen version of Microsoft-exclusive Ryse: Son of Rome.

In addition to the above, there are reports of Crysis 2 and 3 being remastered and a Crysis Collection is reportedly in the works. The plan was to space out their releases.

[Source: ResetEra, Reddit]