Just a few days ago, Crytek began teasing the existence of a collection of the Crysis games remastered for the latest consoles. The collection has now been confirmed. Crysis Remastered Trilogy will head to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this fall, as well as being backwards compatible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Those who have already purchased Crysis Remastered will be able to purchase Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 separately.

The trilogy will only include the single-player content of all three games and will not include any of the multiplayer aspects. The already released Crysis Remastered starts in a chain of North Korean islands as Nomad tries to stop alien invaders from taking over the area. Nomad comes with his super Nanosuit that upgrades his Speed and Strength as well as offering Armor and Cloaking.

Coming later in the year are Crysis 2 and Crysis 3, remastered by Saber Interactive. The former sees aliens return to New York with the aim of wiping humans out there instead. With climate disasters and an unknown virus also working against him, new protagonist Alcatraz has an upgraded Nanosuit, better abilities and real-time weapon and suit customisation to help him out. The latter stays in the same location, which has now been taken over by an urban rainforest covered by a nanodome. The fate of humanity this time rests in the hands of Prophet as he battles both humans and aliens with his Nanosuit and Predator Bow.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy was accidentally revealed back in November after internal development documents were leaked online. Crytek then began to tease an announcement just a few days ago, beginning with hints about Crysis 2 Remastered. The leak also revealed the existence of Crysis Next, a battle-royale game set in the Crysis universe, as well as Crysis VR. Away from the franchise, the developer also reportedly has Robinson 2, Hunt Mobile, and Ryse Next in progress, the latter no longer being an Xbox exclusive. Only time will tell whether the rest of the leak turns out to be true.

[Source: Crytek]