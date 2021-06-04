It’s really hard to keep up with all the news that comes out each week, even for a website that prides itself on trying to cover every piece of PlayStation news that is released. With that in mind, we have decided to help everyone out with a little recap of the big news from this week in one easy to find location. Here is the weekly rewind including news on God of War, Gran Turismo 7, and more.

Lince Works has announced the release date for Aragami 2, which falls on September 17, 2021. It also revealed a new gameplay trailer, which showed off the stealth sequel’s combat and new third-person co-op mode. The new game mode is a departure from the previous game’s two-player co-op, and also includes a multitude of customization options to give each player a unique look.

Kadokawa Games has announced that its space-based mecha strategy RPG, Relayer, will release simultaneously worldwide sometime this year for the PlayStation 5 and PS4.

Lucid Games’ vehicular combat title, Destruction AllStars, didn’t release to much fanfare despite being part of the PlayStation Plus lineup at launch. Four months on, the game appears to be struggling to maintain an active player base, requiring the introduction of online bots to aid matchmaking.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain has been showcasing various indie games through its PlayStation Talents initiative, one of which is Luto—a new psychological horror game developed by Spain-based Broken Bird Games. A new trailer on the PlayStation España official YouTube channel gives viewers a glimpse into the game’s premise and themes. While there’s not much to go off of, below is a breakdown of a few of the things we do know about the game.

Just a few days ago, Crytek began teasing the existence of a collection of the Crysis games remastered for the latest consoles. The collection has now been confirmed. Crysis Remastered Trilogy will head to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this fall, as well as being backwards compatible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Those who have already purchased Crysis Remastered will be able to purchase Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 separately.

What we’ve expected for quite some time is now official. The sequel to 2018’s God of War (commonly referred to as God of War Ragnarok by fans, though it doesn’t have an official name yet) has been delayed to an unspecified date in 2022. News of the delay was given by both PlayStation Studios Head Hermen Hulst, as well as the Sony Santa Monica Twitter account. Hulst also confirmed that the God of War sequel is in development for both PS4 and PS5, rather than as a next-gen exclusive.

The recent Horizon Forbidden West State of Play finally gave us an extended look at the game’s gameplay, but it didn’t conclude with a release date announcement as many thought it would. PlayStation Studios Head Hermen Hulst confirmed today that the Horizon Forbidden West release date is targeted for Holiday 2021, but it may not hit that window. They are working hard to confirm “as soon as [they] can.”

Gran Turismo 7 is now coming to PlayStation 4 as well as PlayStation 5. PlayStation Studios Head Hermen Hulst explains that it’s one of several PlayStation titles they will develop for both consoles where it makes sense to do so.

In a recent PlayStation Blog interview, Head of PlayStation Studios Herman Hulst revealed that there are currently 25 games in development under the PlayStation Studios umbrella. Hulst also stressed that Japanese games and studios were still “extremely important” to PlayStation Studios, citing Team ASOBI and Polyphony Digital as examples. Hulst talked about various topics in the hour-long podcast, from the studio’s focus on single-player narrative experiences to new IPs and PC releases.

Team Asobi, the Tokyo-based game studio behind the Astro Bot series of games, has officially become part of PlayStation Studios. The studio also revealed a new logo, Twitter and Instagram social channels, and mentioned that it will be “spreading its wings and growing bigger.”

Bend Studio is working on a brand new IP that will not be related to previous projects. According to an interview with the Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst, Bend Studio is working on a “very exciting new IP” that will “[build] on the deep open-world systems that they have developed with Days Gone.”

Pixelopus, the studio behind the charming Concrete Genie, is hiring for work on a new PS5 game in collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation. Sony Pictures Animation is the film studio responsible for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Mitchells vs. the Machines. The upcoming game is being developed on Unreal Engine 5.

