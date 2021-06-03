Pixelopus, the studio behind the charming Concrete Genie, is hiring for work on a new PS5 game in collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation. Sony Pictures Animation is the film studio responsible for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Mitchells vs. the Machines. The upcoming game is being developed on Unreal Engine 5.

Details on the upcoming Pixelopus PS5 game are thin at the moment, though the partnership with Sony Pictures Animation could indicate embracing a unique art style. Concrete Genie already had its own special stop-motion kind of look (which we heavily compared favorably to LAIKA films), and Sony Pictures Animation has received praise for blending traditional 2D animation with 3D rendering for extremely unique styles.

“Pixelopus, creator of the award-winning Concrete Genie, is seeking outstanding talent to join our passionate and creative family in crafting an exciting new PlayStation 5 title,” the job posting says. “We are seeking a Principal Graphics Programmer to contribute to our development process as we tackle exciting innovation and rendering opportunities through a collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation. This position specializes in programming that centers around the graphics functionality of the PlayStation 5 and Unreal 5 game engine, but with our small team, responsibilities will be diverse.”

The rest of the posting highlights general game design requirements for potential candidates, but doesn’t seem to offer any additional hints or details about what Pixelopus might be working on. It’s also not clear just how far the collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation goes, or what that studio’s influence on this game will be.

Pixelopus’ Concrete Genie won multiple awards here at PSLS during 2019, including best art style. They may be one of the younger Sony dev teams, with only two titles under its belt at this point, but a partnership with Sony Pictures Animation promises big things for this little first-party studio and its first PS5 game.

[Source: PlayStation Jobs]