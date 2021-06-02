Gran Turismo 7 is now coming to PlayStation 4 as well as PlayStation 5. PlayStation Studios Head Hermen Hulst explains that it’s one of several PlayStation titles they will develop for both consoles where it makes sense to do so.

Despite being previously advertised as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, Gran Turismo 7 will now appear on both of Sony’s most recent consoles. As Hulst said, “You can’t build a community of over 110 million PS4 owners and then just walk away from it, right?” This means titles like the next God of War game and Horizon Forbidden West will also be coming to both consoles, but there will still be “showpieces” too, titles exclusive to the PS5 console, like Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

While Horizon Forbidden West is still a possibility for this year’s holiday season, Gran Turismo 7 has already been delayed into 2022 due to slower production while the team dealt with developing the game during the coronavirus restrictions. First teased for PlayStation 4 back in 2013, all mentions of the game disappeared as GT Sport was released instead. The title then resurfaced as rumors suggested it would have a 2020 release before it was officially unveiled for PS5 last year. Sony has promised to share more details on Gran Turismo 7‘s release date “when available”.

The game will return to the classic and nostalgic feel of games like Gran Turismo 1-4, offering an “incredible amount of detail” and a “huge” variety of cars. It will also drop the emphasis on esports that was the main driving force behind Gran Turismo Sport. Those who play the game on PS5 will be able to use many of the console’s features, like fast loading, 3D audio, haptic feedback, Adaptive Triggers, 4K support, HDR, and a target frame rate of 60 frames-per-second. Ray tracing will also make a large difference to the game’s visuals.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]