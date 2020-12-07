Sony has just released a “New and Upcoming Games” trailer and it contains a few interesting nuggets of information. Chief amongst those is that Gran Turismo 7 will be PS5 exclusive and is not noted to be coming to PlayStation 4. There are also some notes on when exclusivity periods run out for a few titles.

Gran Turismo 7 was revealed for PlayStation 5 back in June but there’d been no mention of a PlayStation 4 version. All of the cross-gen games in the new trailer are labeled PlayStation Exclusive with a note stating they’re available on PlayStation 4 too. Unlike those, GT7 is distinctly labeled as PlayStation 5 exclusive. You can see for yourself in the trailer below:

The trailer also confirmed how long some games will be timed exclusives for the PlayStation 5. Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo are both exclusive to the console for 12 months, whereas we get Project Athia for a whole 24 months before it can appear on other console platforms.

Other titles are completely exclusive, of course. Horizon: Forbidden West will be arriving for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 next year. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Destruction Allstars will also be arriving in 2021, but these will only be available on the PS5. Resident Evil Village is the only game in the trailer that’s not exclusive to PlayStation; it’s confirmed for Xbox and PC too, of course.

The last thing to note is Gran Turismo 7 is now only noted for a general 2021 release. Last month, Sony released a New Worlds to Explore trailer that said the game would be releasing early in 2021. This was backed up by an advert shown for some players in Canada. As noticed by ResetEra, the trailer has now been amended to simply state GT7 is “in development for PlayStation.” All mentions of an earlier release have been removed. Nothing has been confirmed by Sony.

This comes on the heels of Jim Ryan talking about PS4 and PS5 cross-gen games as a “right” and “rational” decision for the company to make in defense of games like Horizon, Miles Morales, and Sackboy all being cross-gen releases.

[Source: ResetEra]