Earlier this month, an ad made the rounds on YouTube, suggesting a Gran Turismo 7 launch in the first half of 2021. Another ad, a full-blown trailer this time, shows Sony is doubling down on that expectation. This very same spot also reveals when the company expects Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon: Forbidden West to arrive.

About eight seconds into Sony’s new “PS5 Launch — New Worlds to Explore” commercial, a blurb of fine print appears at the bottom of the screen. The November 12th due dates for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls feature on the list first. Meanwhile, the second line of text notes that Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal are all “anticipated” in the “first half [of] 2021.” Finally, the brief blurb reveals a “second half [of] 2021” launch window for Guerrilla Games’ next adventure in Horizon: Forbidden West.

See the full ad in the following video, narrated by Sony’s new strategic creative partner, Travis Scott:

This all indicates that Sony has a packed 2021 planned for its PlayStation platforms in terms of exclusive content. And it’s worth noting that God of War’s Ragnarok-centric adventure was recently teased for a 2021 release window, too. It’ll be interesting to see if that particular title actually arrives by the end of next year, though, given the little (read: nothing) that’s been shown of it, thus far.

PlayStation 5 is now mere days away for about half of the world. The console arrives in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa will receive the new hardware on November 19th.

