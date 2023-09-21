Horizon Forbidden West Board Game Announced, Features Official Story

Steamforged Games has announced Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion board game in collaboration with Guerrilla Games. The companies are working closely to craft an “official story” that’s set before Aloy’s arrival in the Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West board game will land on Kickstarter in November

Steamforged plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to fund the project. The board game is designed for 1-4 players and promises a “fully cooperative, narrative-driven experience.”

Alongside a new narrative, Seeds of Rebellion will feature new machines, exploration, a new cooperative stealth system, and a bunch of new abilities. The board game will be backward compatible with Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game via a compatibility pack that will be free for returning Kickstarter backers. A synopsis reads:

In the distant lands of a far-future Earth, colossal machines rule and humans exist in pre-industrial tribes. Your adventure will take you to the majestic yet deadly Forbidden West, before Aloy’s arrival. Much of this frontier is the territory of the warlike Tenakth. Though the tribe is currently united under the great Chief Hekarro, a rebellion is fomenting in the dark corners of this mysterious place. This potential insurrection threatens the hard-won, fragile peace between the Tenakth’s three clans. You and your fellow Marshals must uncover, investigate, and fight this threat before unnecessary blood is shed and the fate of the Clan Lands is changed for generations to come. Along the way, you’ll explore the vibrant world, earn powerful equipment, and undertake life-or-death quests, testing your skills against an ever-present menace: the deadly, ever-evolving machines. Will you fall to the spear, the claw, or the toxic blight? Or will you rise against the odds together and unravel the untold mysteries of the Forbidden West?

Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion’s Kickstarter campaign will launch on November 21, 2023.