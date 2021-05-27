Update: Sony has updated the slide to now just say “God of War,” removing the erroneous Ragnarok logo.

And because I realized I never put them side-by-side. The two different iterations of the slide. LAST NIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/0PIlJJZIGD — Mike Futter (@Futterish) May 27, 2021

Original: In a recent investor relations presentation, Sony has reportedly revealed a logo for the upcoming God of War title, named God of War Ragnarok. However, many are pointing out that the logo along with a few other images used in the presentation were not officially licensed assets, casting doubt on the validity of the reveal. Others noted that, while the logo itself may have been fan-made, Sony itself has mentioned the word Ragnarok heavily in a teaser trailer released last year.

The other inaccurate graphic was a render of Miles Morales, used in the “IP Powerhouse” section of the presentation. The render in question, rather than being from Sony’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, was instead a render from Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3, developed by Team Ninja.

The IR presentation also allegedly revealed that God of War: Ragnarok — or whatever it will be called officially — will likely be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Screenshots show that God of War: Ragnarok is included in the “PS5 Post-launch line-up”, next to other confirmed titles such as Horizon: Forbidden West and Far Cry 6. However, the game is not included in the PS4 “Big Game Launch” section of the same presentation.

Cory Barlog, Creative Director of the God of War series, also tweeted out a single facepalm gif just an hour after the reveal. Many users took this as a sign that either the new God of War title was wrong, or that the game would not be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Either way, it seems the creator of the game is not too happy about the current discourse post-reveal. Barlog himself stated back in February 2021 that the game would be coming out “When it’s done.” There are also numerous reports of God of War: Ragnarok being slated for a 2022 release.

For now, it seems as though God of War fans will have to wait for an official confirmation. While Sony will not be participating in this year’s E3 2021, it will be revealing new information on Horizon: Forbidden West at its upcoming State of Play. Sony could very well sneak in some new information about God of War: Ragnarok in this broadcast, or possibly in the coming months.

[Source: Imran Khan via Twitter]