Nearly a year after it was first announced, we’ll finally get a chance to see Horizon Forbidden West gameplay in a new PlayStation State of Play broadcast this Thursday, May 27th. Sony says it will feature “about 14 minutes” of gameplay featuring Aloy.

We are so excited to show you more of Horizon Forbidden West! This Thursday, May 27, join us on a very special journey into new and uncharted lands. Find out more here: https://t.co/opJQFScC3M#HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/kZ6zcVM7ny — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) May 25, 2021

The announcement post on the PlayStation Blog says that the May 27th PlayStation State of Play is a 20-minute segment, and with only about 14 of that going to Horizon Forbidden West gameplay, it’s unclear what the other six minutes are for. Sony doesn’t specifically call out additional games being presented (as it has in the past), so this additional time may be reserved for non-gameplay looks at Horizon Forbidden West, including developer interviews and/or cinematic trailers. Many expect this State of Play will also reveal the release date too. This is our first look at the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel since it was revealed via a cinematic trailer at the PS5 reveal event in June 2020.

The Horizon Forbidden West State of Play will begin airing a “uniquely crafted countdown” at 9am PT/12pm ET. Five hours later at 2pm PT/5pm ET, the main event will begin. This countdown is similar to the long countdown animation Sony had ahead of the Death Stranding release date reveal, lending a lot of credence to the speculation that this State of Play will end with the Horizon Forbidden West release date. Sony has remained firm that Horizon Forbidden West is coming in 2021.

