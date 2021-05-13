Yesterday, WIRED published an extensive feature marking PlayStation 5’s six months on the market, and tucked away within it was a little tidbit about the highly-anticipated Horizon Forbidden West. According to the publication, the sequel to Guerrilla Games’ 2017 hit is still slated to release this year.

Back in February, rumors started swirling that Horizon Forbidden West is likely to be delayed into 2022 due to production issues stemming from the ongoing pandemic. Sony Interactive Entertainment, like many other publishers, has been pretty open about development challenges potentially causing delays. However, CEO Jim Ryan previously said that he’s feeling “pretty good” about Horizon Forbidden West‘s development.

Meanwhile, insider Anton Logvinov, who is most known for accurately leaking Horizon Zero Dawn‘s PC version first, recons that the sequel is likely to be hit by delays. Journalist Jason Schreier, who needs no introduction, has also hinted that there’s a possibility of a delay.

Considering the volatile situation, anything is possible so it’s hard to take anything as confirmation at present. However, fans can somewhat breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Sony and Guerrilla are making an effort to get Horizon Forbidden West out this year.

Elsewhere in the article, Guerrilla studio director Angie Smets teased DualSense’s implementation into the upcoming title. ”If you want to take a stealth approach to a combat situation and you dive into long grass,” she said. “You can feel those long grass leaves.”

“I spent some time yesterday with Horizon Forbidden West for the first time in seven or eight months,” added PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst. “To step away and to come back to it? Talk about giving me a gift.”

[Source: WIRED]