There’s a new PlayStation State of Play coming Thursday, April 29th, and this one will focus on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. After today’s exciting new trailer, which featured the reveal of the female Lombax’s name—Rivet—and some new story details, Thursday’s State of Play broadcast is set to showcase more than 15 minutes of new gameplay from the upcoming PS5 exclusive. But it won’t just focus on Ratchet & Clank (or perhaps, Rivet & Clank). Sony is also promising “updates on a pair of upcoming indie games” to give the show a bit of variety. You can catch the full State of Play broadcast on Thursday, April 29th at 2pm PT.

With today’s Rift Apart trailer focusing heavily on Rivet gameplay, we can probably expect Thursday’s State of Play to follow suit, giving us more insight into her unique abilities and weapons. Sony also isn’t saying which two indie games are getting updates or how big those updates will be beyond a vague tease in the announcement tweet.

Introducing Rivet! See the mysterious Lombax in action in today’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trailer, then tune in to State of Play on Thursday at 2pm PT for extended gameplay from @insomniacgames – plus updates on a pair of upcoming indie titles: https://t.co/f0IEfDx3c6 pic.twitter.com/mASOmXl4H2 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 26, 2021

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a unique PS5-exclusive experience that was built from the ground up for the next-gen console. This enables Insomniac to take advantage of the PS5 tech and architecture for gameplay that’s not possible on the PS4. They’ve already shown some of these features off in previous gameplay trailers, with entire worlds that load in an instant without breaking the flow of the game. The new Rivet trailer also features some tantalizing hints at what we can expect, with more likely to be detailed during the State of Play broadcast.

You can catch this special Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart State of Play on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels on Thursday, April 29th at 2pm PT/5pm ET.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is due out on June 11th, 2021.

Which two indie games do you think will get updates this Thursday? Rift your way down to the comments below to let us know.