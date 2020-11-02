Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will take full advantage of Sony’s next-gen hardware. This seems most evident in the blinding speed at which the titular characters can pass through dimensional rifts, a feature made possible by PlayStation 5‘s impressive SSD. But fans remain curious as to whether or not a potential PS4 version is also in the works. To mitigate further confusion, Insomniac Games has confirmed that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is indeed a PS5 exclusive.

The studio shared this tidbit in a brief response to a fan question on Twitter. See the exchange in the post linked below:

It’s a PS5 exclusive — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 2, 2020

Again, this news does not come as too much of a surprise. Still, it was a question well worth answering for Insomniac. Much of the confusion, after all, stems from several PS5 titles being confirmed as cross-gen releases on PS4. This applies to launch games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Guerrilla Games’ Horizon: Forbidden West, which is scheduled to launch in 2021, will similarly release on both PS4 and PS5 consoles.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart presently lacks a firm release date. However, the title will come to PS5 in the console’s launch window, presumably in the early part of 2021. PlayStation 5 hits stores in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. Sony’s next-gen hardware launches in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa not too long thereafter on November 19th.

[Source: Insomniac Games on Twitter via VG247]