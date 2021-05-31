Lucid Games’ vehicular combat title, Destruction AllStars, didn’t release to much fanfare despite being part of the PlayStation Plus lineup at launch. Four months on, the game appears to be struggling to maintain an active player base, requiring the introduction of online bots to aid matchmaking.

Over on Reddit, Lucid Games outlined a number of incoming features including AI bots with the following explanation:

With a community the size of Destruction AllStars, spread out across the world we do have peak times and low times of player activity for online matchmaking. (The peaks being around UTC 4pm – 10pm weekdays and UTC 2:00pm until 1:00am on the weekends) We want to ensure that matches are filled to capacity with as many real players as possible, but when missing X amount of players when queuing for a match, AI bots will take the remaining places. The exception to this is Blitz, as a competitive mode, Blitz will never feature Bots.

In addition to the above, Destruction AllStars is set to receive Global Parties, which will allow players to group up with friends and queue for any solo or team mode. According to the developer, Global Parties feature was being looked into for quite some, but had “few dependencies” before it could be rolled out.

Last but not least, a Playlist feature will be introduced in due course with the aim of making the selection and matching for favorite game modes easier. Lucid Games will release more details about Playlists and how they will work in the near future.

[Source: Reddit]