PlayStation Stars Back Online Globally But Some Players Are Missing Points

PlayStation Stars is finally back online across the globe, but a number of players are complaining about missing points. The outage lasted nearly 1.5 months for folks in the Americas, who are finally getting the program back as we speak. If you’re in the region and don’t have access to PS Stars yet, update or refresh your app, or try again in a few.

Where are my PlayStation Stars points?

In an FAQ published following the outage, Sony said that all purchases made during the downtime will have earned points. I checked my own history, and can confirm that I did receive points for a game that I bought on June 29th while the program was down. Other users have also confirmed earning points. However, not everyone has had the same experience.

Over on the PS Stars subreddit, a number of players have complained that they made several purchases while the program was down but were not awarded any points. Some have provided receipts of their purchases while others haven’t.

As a reminder, you must be a PS Plus member in order to earn points for your purchases. Those who didn’t have an active PS Plus membership during the outage would not have been eligible to earn points. The only way to earn points without PS Plus is to complete campaigns.

If the above doesn’t apply to you, we suggest contacting Sony support with proof of your purchases to have your PS Stars points history updated.